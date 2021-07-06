MS / MBA Technology Showcase: Celebration of Our Startup-MBA





Throughout the year, the MS / MBA: Engineering Sciences Cohort frequently traverses between business, engineering, and entrepreneurial efforts. Our efforts culminate in the annual MS / MBA Technology Showcase. This showcase brings together the communities around the MS / MBA: Engineering Science Program and the Undergraduate Technology Innovation Fellow Program. This year, we enjoyed sessions ranging from (virtually) the dean’s welcome to breakout sessions with the various great startups students are pursuing. The showcase reminds us of our ambitions and at the same time celebrates our progress. It was an honor to introduce my startup to the group, focusing on issues that I had been passionate about solving before HBS.

My undergraduate experience at UCLA was built on the premise that I would be a doctor. At some point during my journey, I was fascinated by molecular biology, but decided that my career path was no longer optimal for me. I started taking programming classes out of curiosity, which drove my career to technology. Not having a formal computer science degree, I entered technology from a background in molecular biology, combining the coding skills, networks, and luck I threw together. I got my first job as a software engineering consultant at Red Hat and entered a new world of software engineering. Two years later, when I joined Invitae as a full-stack software engineer, I combined my interest in biology with my love for coding.

As a software engineer, I prioritized spending time teaching friends and colleagues in my network how to break into technology. I brought what I learned to the stage of major technical conferences like Grace Hopper Celebration and Silicon Valley Women. But sitting on countless recruitment panels for the candidates and seeing the team struggling to scale up quickly, I couldn’t help and the big picture didn’t fit. felt. Why was it so hard for people with the right skill sets to get an engineering job when not every company could find a software engineer fast enough? This led me and my friends to start researching the pipeline of technology careers and bottlenecks that limit the growth of talent. From there, I created Pathlight.

Pathlight is a recruitment platform for engineers to build their careers in public. We focus on expanding the technical talent pool by leading talent from different backgrounds to the first technical position and changing the recruitment criteria from qualification to proof of competence. I have put it. Given that software engineering’s US employment growth is five times higher than the average employment growth, this proves to be an important issue to solve now.

At the MS / MBA Technology Showcase, I shared our story and mission with my classmates, advisors, and the broader MS / MBA community. Seeing my ideas sympathize with this crowd, the midnight spent interviewing customers, filing applications between MBA classes, and executing multiple pivots was all worth it. felt. As we begin experimenting and building the MVP (Minimum Viable Product) this summer, we look forward to seeing our ambitious hopes for the future come true. My EC (2nd year) at HBS focuses primarily on growth, scale and financing, so I can focus full-time after graduation. We are already looking forward to sharing our growth in next year’s showcase, along with many other exciting startups that our cohort is pursuing.

