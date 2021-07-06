Peugeot reveals an evil wingless hypercar





French carmaker Peugeot has announced a new hybrid hypercar to compete in next year’s World Endurance Championship series and the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Not only does it look very cool, as it is said in motorsport, but it also looks truly stationary, but due to the lack of a typical rear wing, Peugeot designers and engineers need to compete. I’m making a big bet on being able to create different types of aerodynamic downforce. Toyota is the dominant player in prototype racing.

The new car, named 9X8, is also the latest reason to start following the world’s top sports car racing series as a sign that various striped carmakers are seriously and decisively embracing the new Le Mans hypercar class. There is. Make a lot of effort to design a really interesting and different car. Peugeot will race this radical car from next year, joining Toyota and the single-car team Glickenhaus, as well as Ferrari getting into the car from 2023. This will be more than half the first prototype class racing car for Italian sports car makers. century.

The Le Mans Hypercar class was created a few years ago due to high costs as Audi and Porsche dropped out of the top prototype class of endurance racing, the Le Mans Prototype 1. (Instead, Audi and Porsche chose to focus on Formula E, which is a much cheaper emerging all-electric racing series, despite Audi’s announcement to quit the sport. As a result, Toyota tentatively dominated the series as basically the only top-class entry.

The new hypercar class is turning into a shake-up needed by top endurance races

By creating an entirely new class, the sports governing body, the FIA, can address cost issues while giving potential participants a new set of technical challenges to overcome. The new class also seems to be a bit slower than the LMP1 and includes more technology commonly found in road cars.

Still, Peugeot’s new car is a beast. Regulations will combine a 680 horsepower V6 engine with a 200 kW electric motor that draws power from a 900 volt battery pack co-developed by Peugeot with the French company Saft. Interestingly, Peugeot’s powertrain needs to dynamically balance the outputs of these two sources, as regulations only allow up to 680 horsepower at any time during the race. This is because they can produce more output in tandem.

Such a clever technical solution is one of the reasons for watching sports like endurance racing in the first place, but at least for now, the new Le Mans hypercar class doesn’t seem to be very normative. In fact, according to Peugeot, there are enough wiggles in the rules that allow for a wingless design in the first place.

In a statement, Peugeot Sport said that the increased flexibility enabled by the new technical rules of sports for aerodynamics enabled a radical new way of thinking in support of the emergence of innovative cars, allowing the design team to He said he could make an even greater contribution. Peugeot engineers and designers took this opportunity effectively to invent new creative processes, break away from established code and create a whole new genre of hypercars.

