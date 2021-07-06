America’s global leadership in human-centric AI cannot come from industry alone





The Biden administration has carried out a parliamentary mission to establish a National AI Research Resource Task Force. With top experts from the federal government, higher education, and private organizations, the Task Force is dedicated to strengthening the foundations of the Americas and spurring advances in artificial intelligence (AI). As a computer scientist, AI researcher and educator, co-director of the Human-Centered AI Institute at Stanford University, and a key supporter of bipartisan law that endorsed this effort, I’m Task Force. The time we meet is more important than ever to solidify America’s leadership in AI, a technology that has the potential to drive innovation in everything from manufacturing and healthcare to transportation and defense. is.

Like all the technologies built by human civilization, AI is as good or bad as the people who create and use it. It reflects the values ​​of our society and our time. State and non-state actors are increasingly sophisticated and technical to not only slow down the economy, but also monitor citizens, censor freedom of speech that Americans are accustomed to, and establish other social controls. We are building the means. This can lead to harsh digital authoritarianism that can threaten people’s ability to speak, live, act and think freely, anywhere in the world.

On the other hand, from light bulbs to aircraft, personal computers, to the Internet rooted in world human rights and democratic values, the invention of American-led technology could be the basis for greater freedom and prosperity. AI manages day-to-day functions and allows people to focus on more meaningful work. Digital tools support medical diagnosis and treatment, improve patient care, and help the elderly. You can use AI technology to protect yourself from ransomware and other cyberattacks and make our country and others safer.

Unmatched in industry, universities and federal governments with the unique ability to expand our creativity and use our values ​​to shape AI and the great potential waiting to be unleashed America, with its innovative ecosystem, is a human-centered AI. To ensure that future technologies will benefit society, we will lead innovation, work with our allies to develop and use AI in accordance with the principles of democracy, and be informed by our long-standing respect for human rights. Must be.

With this in mind, the mission of our National AI Research Resource Task Force is defined by clear but difficult issues. America’s economic, scientific, and national security leadership relies on its ability to continually create more innovative breakthroughs in advanced science and technology, including artificial intelligence. But today, the expensive computing power and data needed for AI research and development is only available to a small group of cutting-edge technology companies. And despite the success of these powerful tech companies exploring and advancing AI applications, resources have grown out of reach and faculty have set out for the industry, which is a speculative foundation. And basic academic research is delayed. The outflow of AI PhDs to commercial ventures not only reduces research that creates long-term innovation and benefits society, but also reduces the number of people training the next generation of scholars and industry workers.

The answer is clear. To remain a global leader in AI, the United States needs to build a much broader, more comprehensive, robust and innovative ecosystem of industry, academia, civil society, and the federal government. Key to this is the ability to explore and support the untapped potential of American academic researchers who currently do not have access to the same AI R & D (R & D) infrastructure as large technology companies. Without federal funding for this basic and basic AI research, traditionally done in college and then commercialized in the industry, the AI ​​innovation pipeline would quickly run out.

With this requirement, our task force is assigned to draft a National Research Cloud framework that balances the needs of the diverse stakeholders involved in AI R & D and democratizes AI research, education, and innovation. Was done. The National Research Cloud not only helps today’s researchers lead important and basic research, but also as a valuable resource for teaching the next generation of AI scientists, scholars, inventors and industry leaders. It works.

The National Research Cloud is a good and necessary start to stimulate new research and transformation breakthroughs in artificial intelligence. We hope that through the activities of the National AI Research Resource Task Force, we can bring together all types of people and groups to build a truly human-centered foundation for AI.

The future of global technology development may depend on us doing this right, but that’s not an exaggeration.

Dr. Fei-Fei Li is a professor of computer science at Stanford University and co-director of Denning at the Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence at Stanford University. She is an elected member of the National Academy of Engineering and the National Academy of Medicine.

