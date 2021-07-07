The announcement of the Nintendos Switch OLED is a disappointment for gamers.





It’s not surprising that Nintendo announced that it would release a new model of Switch later this year. Nintendo fans and so-called industry insiders speculate that they’ve been preparing hardware updates for popular consoles that are often sold out during pandemics for months. But a few months after the first rumors began to permeate, Nintendo was nothing more than a silly answer to the question.

To date, that is. Nintendo dropped a two-minute commercial for what’s called the Nintendo Switch OLED, mentioning its main selling point, a brighter, more vibrant, slightly larger screen. Starting October 8, buyers who earn $ 349.99 will receive a slightly heavier switch that sounds better than the models currently available. The console dock, which allows you to connect your device to your TV, comes with a built-in Ethernet cable. It also provides twice as much onboard internal storage as previous editions of the Switch at 64GB by default.

This all sounds fine if it doesn’t matter to most of us who already own a working Nintendo Switch. These improvements aren’t particularly exciting to anyone but Nintendo hardware enthusiasts, given that the system itself has no other spec changes, as Nintendo confirmed with Verge. Switch is a Switch is a Switch, even if it’s a little bigger and a little brighter.

So why are so many disappointed with this announcement? The reaction to the OLED model, if not frustrating at all, is the result of months of hype and gossip, raising expectations from the infamous impatient group and ending in a whisper of conclusions. Reports of the imminent revision of Nintendo Switch have swirled most of the console’s life, including reputable business outlets like Bloomberg. This suggests that Nintendo is preparing a new switch model with improved screens. Visual real estate.

However, Bloomberg also reported in March that Nintendo will begin selling 4K-capable switch models this fall. This is probably the most emphasized of many reports and rumors over the years. (For those unfamiliar, 4K resolution is the next step from 1080p HD resolution, which is the most familiar to viewing content, which means you get a much better, very high resolution image.) Convinced Nintendo’s head. At some point, the company will release a switch, which is an essential purchase, although it’s not a bit better than what it already has. This imaginary new switch has the potential to load faster and, more interestingly, output 4K resolution. And although this report was eventually half correct, as mentioned earlier, the OLED model has a better onboard display. The Switch is the only current generation console on the market that does not offer 4K resolution.

Nintendo has long been behind its competitors Microsoft and Sony when it comes to graphical capabilities, but it’s a disappointment in itself. (Nintendo games are played for fun, not for a sophisticated look.) In 2021, the ability to play or watch content in 4K has raised expectations from enthusiastic consumers and will be on most new TVs. It is standard. But this problem may be less than Nintendo’s lagging behind in technology. And many fans and buyers are convinced that Nintendo is finally trying to do so. Confident that Nintendo would release a new, overall better version of Switch this year, some people came up with its colloquial name, Switch Pro.

The proud Switch Pro, of course, reserves the right for Nintendo to release in the future, but it doesn’t. In the meantime, fans also reserve the right to complain, complain, and complain. Today, both Internet forums and Twitter are full of wasted time, unfinished hype, and terribly betrayed cry. Nintendo rents us a better console, they shout. All the while, we spent believing that the media promised us to get it. In the words of Philip J. Fry, shut up and take my money!

It’s not how the video game industry works, but these widespread disappointments have at least a bit of justification, but it must be said. During the terrible hard years, it was fun to get excited about the new hardware to check out and the disappointment that the results aren’t quite interesting to anyone but the owner. (There are at least some sexy new colors!) But the fact of the matter is that the current Nintendo Switch console is still functioning perfectly and spending money to keep it true. No need to. There are new games I’m still looking forward to. No one has robbed us of anything. Press A to continue.

