Easy-to-use support for Google Workspace students





During the pandemic, many teachers sought instructions from Google Workspace. They used Google Classroom to distribute assignments and scoring tasks, and used Google Docs and Google Slides to create interactive tasks for learners. The ease of use and collaboration possibilities within Google Workspace have made it a staple of virtual, hybrid, and face-to-face instruction.

However, it turns out that students need tools that go beyond just putting their assignments in front of them. Whether students were studying at home or in the classroom, they needed help while working on digital tasks, especially answering questions about direction clarification and task expectations.

The easiest way to help learners was to embed support in all Google Workspace issues before distributing the support. That way I can help them prepare better to complete the task independently.

Google Docs: Open preview

Providing links to external resources and resources is a common way to provide learners with additional support. However, Google Docs can take that strategy one step further. Students can open the preview by clicking the link shared by the teacher in Google Docs. This feature allows resources to be opened on the right side of the document instead of in a new tab. Works best when the linked resource is another Google Doc or Google Slides presentation.

For example, ELA teachers may link mentor texts for students to refer to when writing essays, or math teachers may link examples on Google Slides to show how to complete a particular problem. can do. Students can then select an open preview and use the support reference within Google Docs while completing the assignment.

My students benefit from the open preview sentence starter as a support for writing short answers. Therefore, when assigning a writing task, we always link to the popular Sentence Starter Google Docs Anchor Chart. My students can easily browse the graph during the writing process using the preview feature. That’s easier because you don’t have to switch resources between different tabs.

Google Classroom: Text formatting

One of the Google Classroom updates this year is the addition of text format to posts. The teacher can now make the word bold, italicized, or underlined in the instruction section of the post. You can also add a bulleted list to this section. This may seem like a small upgrade, but text formatting enhances student support. Teachers can use bold text to draw the student’s attention to important parts of the instruction. You can use bullet points to list step-by-step instructions to complete a task and provide additional instructions to students as they work.

Google Forms: Personalized Feedback

Google Forms provides a great way to assign, rate, and comment on ratings. Teachers can set the form to a quiz to allow students to assign point values ​​to each question and create answer keys for automatic scoring. Answer keys allow teachers to add the same feedback to all students, but Google Forms can take it one step further and give teachers space to add personalized feedback.

When displaying the answer to the form, the teacher[個別]You can click the tab to see the answers from individual students. Then, below each question, you have the option to add individual feedback. Teachers can provide individualized feedback to students about that particular question (for example, they noticed that they missed a question in the last few tasks; they can stop by during business hours to check in). .. You can also add additional links to resources or YouTube videos for additional support. When students view the returned Google Forms, they will see feedback and other linked material.

I often used personalized feedback options with my students. If the quiz reveals that your students are struggling with a particular skill, add a link to Google Meet’s business hours. Once students have reviewed their feedback, they can click the link to stop by for additional review and support.

Google Docs: Checklist

Long-term projects are often posted to Google Classroom, but it can be difficult for some students to meet the requirements for these types of assignments. We recommend that you use the procedure checklist to create Google Docs. Recent updates to Google Docs make it easy to create checklists. This feature is on the toolbar at the top of the document. Once enabled, teachers can list all the steps that need to be completed for longer allocations. When the student completes the step, select the check box to cancel the task.

In my class, I assigned one week of independent practice activities at a time. At the beginning of the week, I posted a Google Doc with a checklist of all activities in Google Classroom using the ability to make a copy for each student. The Doc was helpful to my students and allowed them to see the tasks they completed. This list was helpful because it’s easy to see which assignments they completed in one place.

