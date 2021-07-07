US Foods Announces New Chief Information Officer and Digital Officer | Business





Rosemont, Illinois-(BUSINESSWIRE)-July 6, 2021-

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) announced today that John Tonnison (JT) will join the company as Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer on July 12, 2021. Information technology features such as digital, cybersecurity, applications and infrastructure. He will report to Pietro Satoriano, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Pietro Satriano, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of US Foods, said JT is an executive with over 30 years of experience in leveraging technology to drive innovation, improve operational efficiency and deliver outstanding service to its customers. Join the team. He helps drive the vision of information technology in fulfilling our commitment to provide US Foods customers with best-in-class digital commerce solutions.

Most recently, he was Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer of Tech Data Corporation, a global distributor of Fortune 100 business and consumer technologies, responsible for the company’s global innovation strategy, information digital capabilities, and operations. Tonnison was Vice President and Chief Technology Officer of the Technology Solutions Network before nearly 20 years at Tech Data.

About US Foods

US Foods is one of the leading food companies in the Americas, a leading food service distributor, and partners with approximately 300,000 restaurants and food service providers to help them succeed in their business. With 70 Broadline locations and 80 cash and carry stores, US Foods offers its customers a comprehensive suite of e-commerce, technology and business solutions with a wide range of innovative food products. US Foods is headquartered in Rosemont, Illinois. For more information, please visit www.usfoods.com.

