Travel ads infest Google as scammers abuse Brexit mess: CityAM





Stolen copycat ads in travel documents are widespread in search engines such as Google as malicious sellers try to take advantage of the turmoil surrounding travel arrangements after Brexit.

A survey by a group of consumers who found numerous counterfeit advertisements on common travel documents such as health cards, visas, and international driver’s licenses.

These ads are often on the official website and pay for prime slots at the top of search engines with similar addresses to deceive consumers.

We found that 18 ads overcharged consumers for services available for free through official channels. Some even suggested breaking the law by providing a license to drive in Spain without testing.

The study highlights how scammers can take advantage of the turmoil about post-Brexit travel requirements to benefit unsuspecting travelers.

Three of Google’s top six results on the Global Health Insurance Card (GHIC) attempted to charge at least 30 documents. GHIC is available free of charge through the NHS.

One counterfeit website tried to justify the cost, saying it was a hassle to charge through the NHS. However, the process took 10-14 days longer than the 7-10 days quoted on the NHS website.

I had a similar problem with my visa. For any Google UAE visa application, the top result was a counterfeit website that charges up to 136 with a two-week visa that UK travelers can get for free on arrival.

International and UK driver’s license copycat ads were also common, but a separate survey of UK driver’s license renewal DVLA copycat ads found that nearly four minutes of the most common driver’s license renewal search. 3 is 50 ~ 100, which is 7 times the official fee for license confirmation and renewal.

While this should take more responsibility for content hosted by online platforms, tech companies are legal to verify companies posting paid content before ads are published. Insisted that it should be obligatory.

Copycat ads have been a problem for years, so I’m worried that they will appear at the top of search results, often before the official website, and will charge unnecessary fees. I will.

Search engines need to take more responsibility for the ads they see and validate their business before the misleading ads are first published.

It comes after Google has vowed to tighten advertising rules to crack down on financial fraud under pressure from the city’s guard dogs.

Technology giants have said that since September all financial services advertisers must prove that they are approved by the Financial Conduct Authority.

However, the FCA warns that more legislation will be needed to address this issue.

A Google spokeswoman said: There are strict policies governing the types of ads and advertisers allowed on the platform.

Only the government or its delegated providers are allowed to promote official documents or services. If the advertisement violates our policy, we will take steps to remove them.

A DVLA spokesperson said: We regularly notify you that the only official place to find our services and information online is gov.uk.

Only DVLA can renew your driver’s license, and if you apply for or renew your license online, you must only use gov.uk to process your DVLA directly.

