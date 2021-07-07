TPG Telecom Opens 5G Technology “Innovation Lab” in Sydney-Telco





TPG Telecom has opened the 5G technology Innovation Lab in Sydney, allowing vendors to try out new 5G-related technologies.

Samsung Electronics has also signed on as the first vendor to run a trial, especially using vRAN with a 26GHz millimeter-wave solution integrated with compact macros.

TPG aims to provide a single integrated site to drive product innovation in technologies such as network virtualization and new 5G applications for the industry.

Located in Glebe, a suburb of Sydney, the facility consists of an on-site data center and a rooftop mobile site, with vendors partnering with TPG to adopt solutions such as vRAN, mobile edge computing, mobile private networks and OpenRAN. Can be accelerated.

“This is a very exciting new initiative that enables us to explore end-to-end cloud-native 5G infrastructure and unlock the full potential of 5G in driving industry digitization and automation.” Said Barry Kezik, Executive General Manager of Mobile and Fixed Networks at TPG Telecom.

“This not only allows us to evaluate innovations in 5G network infrastructure and provide a better customer experience at lower cost, but the real potential here is the high throughput of 5G for the industry industry. And unleash the ultra-low latency feature.

“We’re talking about using augmented reality and virtual reality for smart training, low-latency remote controls for mining and transportation, and smart city applications in conjunction with artificial intelligence and machine learning. . “

Samsung will also roll out a compact macro 5G millimeter-wave solution to the wider Glebe area as part of its trial.

“We are very pleased to partner with Samsung as part of a new innovation lab to drive product and technology innovation by experimenting with virtualization,” said Iñaki Berroeta, CEO of TPG. Stated.

“By introducing millimeter-wave spectra into 5G networks with the vRAN architecture, we will be able to develop exciting 5G use cases for the industry and deliver even faster and higher capacities to our customers.”

Kezik added that the lab will allow TPG to benchmark and understand the potential return on investment of wireless technologies from various vendors through testing.

“The ability to partner and try different wireless technologies with different vendors in the Innovation Lab makes performance benchmarking even easier,” he said.

