Switch OLED is predictable and fits Nintendo’s strategy





Where does your company stand on the AI ​​recruitment curve? Please answer the AI ​​survey.

Nintendo will release a new switch in October. I was surprised? You shouldn’t. After all, this is the company that released 6 3DS in 7 years. However, Switch OLED is quite different from the rumored Switch Pro that we often hear in various reports and leaks. Where is support for improved processors that support 4K or Nvidias DLSS technology? Well, that’s not what this model is. But if you’re careful, such refreshments are always possible, consistent with what Nintendo has done before.

I knew that such a switch would come because it was already in the news. In March, Bloomberg reported that Samsung began producing 7-inch panels for Nintendo. And now that’s exactly what we’re getting from the company in October. Such revisions are an opportunity for Nintendo to keep its product line fresh. This allows businesses to reset consumer price expectations.

The Switch OLED edition primarily enhances the appeal of new Switch buyers, provides Switch Lite owners with an upgrade incentive, maintains overall demand next year, and sells Switch as a price-worthy premium console. The purpose is to strengthen. , Nico Partners analyst Daniel Ahmad wrote on Twitter.

Previously, it could mean deploying a revision for the same price as the original hardware. However, as Switch continues to sell well, Nintendo has the luxury of raising the price from $ 300 to $ 350.

Switch OLED also provides Nintendo with easy marketing to both new customers and existing Switch owners. This system has a bigger and better screen. It’s very easy to get people to care about the big screen.

How about Switch Pro?

For many Nintendo fans, Switch OLED is proof that the long-rumored Switch Pro isn’t real. But that doesn’t make sense. The usual strategy is to release a revision of the old hardware before making a big leap shortly afterwards. Sony released the PlayStation 4 Slim in September 2016 and the PS4 Pro in November 2016. Microsoft launched the Xbox One S in 2016 and the Xbox One X in 2017.

Companies do this because making one revision helps them prepare for the next. Also, if the Pro model is more expensive, Nintendo will allow it to be compared to this latest Switch OLED, not the older one.

According to one source, Nintendo is considering a switch model that was upgraded in 2022. If things are still going well, Nintendo may be considering a higher price. The company says so-called superswitches are only $ 50 more expensive than the 2021 switch OLED than they are $ 100 more expensive than the original switch in 2017.

But the final Switch Pro serves the same purpose as OLED. And that’s to encourage fans to spend more on hardware because the box has a list of attractive features. This allows people to sell the old system or transfer it to friends and family. In the end, Nintendo created a new switch owner by having the same fan buy the console again.

The main point is that Nintendo doesn’t need Switch Pro yet to reach that goal. And most importantly, Switch OLEDs help prepare for the next revision.

GamesBeat The belief in covering the GamesBeat gaming industry is “where passion meets business.” What does this mean? As a game studio decision maker, but also as a game fan, I want to tell you how important news is to you. Whether you’re reading articles, listening to podcasts, or watching videos, GamesBeat helps you learn about the industry and enjoy engaging with it. How do you do it? Membership includes the following access: Great, educational and fun speaker networking opportunities at newsletter events such as DeanBeat Special member-only interviews, chats, “open office” events with GamesBeat staff Chat with community members, GamesBeat staff, etc. Become a Japanese guest and maybe an introductory member of a fun award or two like-minded parties

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://venturebeat.com/2021/07/06/switch-oled-was-predictable-and-fits-nintendos-strategy/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos