Hong Kong Innovation and Technology Venture Fund Becomes Ignatica’s Strategic Financial Investor | News





Hong Kong, July 6, 2021 / PRNewswire-PRWeb /-Ignatica, an insurance policy management platform that provides insurers with digital self-service and intelligent automation solutions, is a strategic investment by the Innovation and Technology Venture Fund (ITVF). House.

ITVF is a HK $ 2 billion fund founded in 2017 by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government and will co-invest with a venture capital fund selected as a local innovation and technology (I & T) start-up.

“Being an ITVF portfolio is at the heart of Ignatica’s love and commitment to Hong Kong and its fast-growing start-up and technology sector,” said Ignatica President and Co-Founder of Travis Callahan.

As ITVF’s first insurance technology investment, Ignatica’s platform enables insurers to quickly and efficiently build and launch new products at low cost, while significantly reducing management costs and transforming the consumer service experience. I can do it.

“This investment is in line with ITVF’s main purpose of supporting the development of I & T start-ups in Hong Kong. We look forward to supporting Ignatica’s innovative efforts to create new markets and value for the insurance industry. “We do,” said an ITVF spokeswoman.

As of July 7, 2021, ITVF has invested US $ 1.75 million in Ignatica.

“As a lifelong Hong Konger, it makes a lot of sense to me to partner with the city,” said Adhish Pendharkar, CTO and co-founder of Ignatica. “Ignatica reflects Hong Kong’s diversity, innovation and community awareness.”

Ignatica’s suite of SaaS offerings allows insurance product managers to create and edit coverage and plans, dynamically adjust prices and change product mix in seconds. You can also automate service and back office operations and push them to the forefront for digital self-service for the most complex insurance products.

Manuel San Miguel, CEO and co-founder of Ignatica, said: “I am honored to be selected as the city’s own premier investment fund.”

“We welcome the participation of the Innovation and Technology Venture Fund as a co-investor in Ignatica. We believe that Ignatica is in a position to grow in the Hong Kong market and contribute to the Hong Kong fintech industry,” said its partner. Ming Shu said. Rinfen Capital. “We are very pleased to introduce Ignatica to ITVF as the company’s leading investor in pre-A round financing. We will continue to add value after investing in portfolio companies and build the future together. Aiming to be. China and beyond insurance technology. “

About IGNATICA

Ignatica was founded in 2018 by Manuel San Miguel, former Manulife CTO of APAC, Adhish Pendharkar, a veteran of the technology and insurance industry, and Travis Callahan, a longtime executive and entrepreneur. With its core platform technology, insurers can benefit everyone on the planet with the services and speeds that today’s customers expect, at affordable prices, and the type of insurance they need.

About Innovation and Technology Venture Funds

ITVF, a HK $ 2 billion fund founded by the HKSAR government in 2017, aims to increase private capital investment in local I & T start-ups and build a more vibrant I & T ecosystem in Hong Kong. I will. ITVF co-invests with selected co-investment partners at a matching investment ratio of approximately 1: 2.

About LINGFENG CAPITAL

Lingfeng Capital is a growth capital private equity fund for the fintech sector in the Asia Pacific region, especially Greater China. Its focus is on the actual applications and underlying technologies of the financial industry. Its vision is to lead innovative technology fund management companies and drive the growth and success of next-generation entrepreneur-led fintech companies.

Media contacts

Anthony Duignan-Cabrera, Ignatica, + 1 9176792195, anthony @ ignatica.io

twitter

Sauce Ignatica

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wfmz.com/news/pr_newswire/pr_newswire_technology/hong-kongs-innovation-and-technology-venture-fund-becomes-strategic-financial-investor-of-ignatica/article_212cd1a2-075e-5644-9be6-eeee2db9f58d.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos