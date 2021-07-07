All iPhone 14 models may have a 120Hz ProMotion display





After being expected to debut technology on the iPhone for the first time later this year, Apple could offer ProMotion display technology that allows for higher 120Hz refresh rates on all models in the 2022 iPhone lineup. there is.

Apple is widely reported to include a 120Hz refresh rate in this year’s iPhone 13 lineup, but this is limited to the high-end iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max only. The low-end iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 minis are not expected to include Promotion technology. For the iPhone 13 lineup, Apple has two separate suppliers on the display.

The LTPO displays on the ‌iPhone13‌Pro and ‌iPhone13‌Pro Max will use Samsung panels, which Apple allegedly began production in May. On the other hand, for the low-end “iPhone 13” and “iPhone 13” minis with LTPS displays, Apple relies on LG.

For the 2022 iPhone, Apple is switching the structure of its mobile lineup. Unlike the iPhone 12 with one 5.4 inch, two 6.1 inch, and one 6.7 inch model and the future “iPhone 13”, the 2022 tentative name “iPhone ‌14” series consists of two 6.1 inch and two 6.7 inch models. Will be done. model.

With that new lineup, a new report from The Elec offers some color about the status of Apple’s display suppliers next year. According to the report, LG, which currently manufactures only LTPS displays for Apple’s low-end iPhone, will convert its production line to provide Apple with a display capable of a 120Hz refresh rate.

If true, both Apple’s main display suppliers Samsung and LG will be able to offer LTPO OLED displays. This allows Apple to include Promotion technology throughout its iPhone 14 lineup.

It’s purely speculative, but there’s reason to believe that Apple may actually go this route. Today, in addition to different screen sizes and finishes, high-end and low-end iPhones share the same basic “iPhone” design. All models have the same notch-based design that first appeared on the iPhone X, with the only real difference in battery capacity and various camera features.

Next year, Apple may plan the most important design changes to the iPhone in a few years, and may abandon the notch in favor of the “punch hole” design of some models. According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, some models in the 2022 iPhone series have no notches and instead have a “punchhole display design” similar to some of Samsung’s high-end Galaxy smartphones. I have.

According to Kuo, the new design will debut at least on high-end models, which probably means that low-end devices will maintain the same notch-based design. In the ‌iPhone13‌ lineup, Apple may sell ProMotion display technology as the reason why the high-end ‌iPhone13‌Pro and ‌iPhone13‌Pro Max deserve the “Pro” nomenclature.

If the ‌iPhone‌14 Pro and ‌iPhone‌14 Pro Max have a “punchhole” screen design, the high-end models in the lineup will be further differentiated from non-Pro devices. This differentiation gives Apple room to extend the 120Hz refresh rate to all models without potentially compromising the prestige of “Pro” devices.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.macrumors.com/2021/07/06/iphone-14-pro-motion-120hz-display/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos