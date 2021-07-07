Styling not in February





If you’re worried before seeing the 2022 BMW 2 Series, you’re not alone. After the latest 4 Series, the M3 and M4, and the first ever iX EV all broke the cover with ugly styling, the new BMW brings as much anxiety as the excitement of recent times. But with the arrival of BMW’s new Compact 2 Series Coupe, it doesn’t wear the memorable polarized styling we were afraid of.

The new 2-door 2-series is as close to the classic BMW as a modern car can get in terms of overall proportions. BMW still sells a 4-door 2-series Grand Coupe (reading: sedan), but this coupe is rear-wheel drive-based, while its model is on another front-wheel-drive-based platform. And the 2 Series looks rear-wheel drive: the long bonnet, short deck, and setback cabins are reminiscent of classics such as the BMW 3.0 csi and Box 2002. It may not be a gorgeous drop dead, but it won’t wear. Back teeth for the grill that don’t seem to be the norm in modern BMW showrooms. As before, the 2 Series will be offered in the guise of a 4-cylinder 230i and a 6-cylinder M240i.

It looks like a modern (and less attractive) classic Bimmer, but the new 2 Series is bigger than the car it replaces. The base 230i model (2.8 inches front, 1.9 inches rear) and M240i xDrive (2.5 inches front, 2.4 inches back) have the largest track width, and the car has a wheelbase that is 2 inches longer than the previous car. If you’re not driving or riding a shotgun, the last two series were cramped, so it should benefit passengers in the backseat. As a bonus, a longer wheelbase should enhance the high speed stability of 2.

See all 33 photos

When the 2 Series hits dealers later this year, the 230i car will again ship in a turbocharged 2.0-liter I-4 coupled with an 8-speed automatic transmission. Nothing is written in the manual for the base 230i car, and I think BMW reserves the right to row its own gear for the M2, a two-series with a full-featured M badge. The small 4-pot delivers powerful 255 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque.

Stepping up to the all-wheel drive M240i xDrive model, BMW’s turbocharged 3.0-liter in-line 6-cylinder is placed under the hood. This I-6 delivers highly punchy 382 hp and 369 lb-ft torque, 17 hp and 26 lb-ft torque compared to the previous generation M2 (!). The base model powers the rear wheels only at launch, but the more powerful M240is comes with a rear bias AWD system. According to BMW, the all-wheel drive and its 382 hp allow the M240i to scoot up to 60. Speed ​​in just 4.1 seconds. The maximum speed ranges from 130 mph to 155 mph, depending on your options.

How about after the release of the 2 Series? Later, it is said that the all-wheel drive option will return to the base 230i (that is, the 230i xDrive is not dead). The same applies to the rear drive version of the M240i.

Below that, the new one is very similar to the old one. A strut suspension setup is used on the front and a 5-link setup is used on the rear. If you choose the sportier M240i, a limited slip rear differential, more powerful M Sport brakes, adaptive suspension and 19-inch wheels are available as standard kits. All of these features are available as options on the 230i, with additional look such as sophisticated “shadow line” trimming to make your baby’s Bimah look like a suitable sports car.

See all 33 photos

Perhaps the most interesting part of the new 2 Series is the interior. This looks like a real copy and paste job for the current 3 and 4 series models. That doesn’t mean the internal organs of the two are bad, but the cabin just doesn’t do much to distinguish itself from other BMW lineups. However, it does mean that you will see a screen of the right size no matter where you look. An 8.8-inch infotainment display is standard, but you can upgrade to a 10.25-inch unit that is paired with a 12.3-inch digital driver display.

Sporty front seats, head-on collision warnings, and lane departure warnings are all standard on the new 2, with optional safety features such as blind spot monitoring and automatic rear emergency braking.

The 2022 BMW 230i Coupe starts at $ 37,345 and the more expensive M240ix Drive Coupe starts at $ 49,545. As with almost all modern BMWs, if you don’t pay attention to the options, prices can rise quite quickly from there, and there’s a long list to choose from when the 2 Series arrives in the United States in November of this year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.motortrend.com/news/2022-bmw-2-series-first-look-review/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos