No plans for the first Google-San Jose fund yet





Google recently paid San Jose the first money as part of a tech giant’s deal to flood the city’s financial resources in exchange for a downtown campus.

The tech giant has agreed to pay $ 3 million for “immediate community stabilization” within 30 days of the city council approving the Downtown West project on May 25. Payment was made on June 24th.

Google is building an 80-acre campus near Diridon Station. The campus has 7.3 million square feet of office space, 4,000 residential units, 15 acres of parks, and 30,000 to 50,000 square feet of community center. It also boasts 500,000 square feet for retail, cultural, educational and artistic applications. About 1,000 units are affordable for a quarter of the residential units in the area.

San Jose currently has additional funding for peasant eviction protection services, tenant education, and pre-development of land trusts. However, suggestions on how to use the funds will not be returned to Congress until September, and there is no schedule for when payments will actually be made.

Elizabeth Handler, a spokesman for the Department of Economic Development, said she provided broad opinion on where residents would invest their initial funding. The $ 3 million paid in June is not part of that fund, but the Community Advisory Group is to provide feedback on how to spend $ 155 million on Google’s total community investment. Was created in.

Jeffrey Buchanan, Director of Public Policy at Working Partnerships USA, helped residents provide their views. Since 2017, he has advocated greater transparency in negotiations from Google and the city on behalf of community-based organizations.

He said the city is considering a number of decisions on programs and grants related to peasant eviction protection, especially in light of the changing landscape around the peasant eviction moratorium.

Buchanan and other community leaders, members of the trade union organization Silicon Valley Rising, also advised Google and San Jose on how the fund would provide the best service to low-income residents.

Strengthening support for legal assistance to protect tenants from eviction was at the top of his list.

According to Buchanan, the need to staff legal assistance to help tenants understand their rights is undoubtedly immediate. Improving the system for outreach means that more residents of San Jose will withdraw rental assistance from these various sources.

The state’s rent moratorium lasts until September, but the city has about two months to diversify its funds before the rent-deficient residents face evictions.

Santa Clara County operates its own COVID-19 rent relief program, the Homeless Prevention System, and the state also has a program funded by the latest $ 1 trillion federal stimulus package.

Google will pay San Jose an additional $ 4.5 million by the end of September, but recommendations on how to use these funds will be made by city workers without the presence of a community advisory board.

The city has agreed to set up an advisory group to oversee the millions of dollars Google will pay over the next decade. However, the agreement did not mention $ 155 million in community stabilization and the Commission’s involvement beyond the Opportunity Path Fund. The $ 3 million Google gave the city in June is not part of this fund.

According to Handler, convening a 13-member advisory group will be a two- to three-year process in line with the completion of the first office building of the Downtown West project.

Susan Price, a member of Community Together (PACT), said it would take time for the advisory board to recruit leaders who understand the city. She added that the funds should be spent as soon as possible.

How fast can an advisory group be launched and run? How quickly can they make a decision? She told the San Jose spotlight that it was probably part of the challenge. Housing is one of the longest lead times and may not have immediate impact.

PACT was one of many non-profit community groups driving Google to create community benefit packages and an advisory board to oversee them.

Price doesn’t talk about the organization, but said access to legal support and education for lessors is also a priority for her.

This gentrification is a really big problem, a movement of people … it’s a really big problem and she said she needed to find a way to prevent it. A big part of preventing instability is for tenants to hire lawyers and secure funds to file proceedings when the landlord tries to circumvent the law.

San Jose will review recommendations from Google on how to spend $ 3 million in September, but the city does not provide a timeline on when money will be distributed.

Contact Vicente Vera at [email protected] Or follow @vicentejvera on Twitter.

