Apple releases first macOS Monterey public preview





Last week, Apple released Monterey, the first public beta of this year’s macOS upgrade.

Unlike 2020, Apple has now reached a voluntary deadline and released a beta on July 1st. Last year, Apple announced that it would publish a public beta of Big Sur in July, but it didn’t happen until August.

To get a preview, Mac users must enroll in the required Apple beta program Apple ID before installing the upgrade ([このMacについて]>[Apple]Of the menu[ソフトウェアアップデート]use).

As always, Apple warned customers not to install Monterey Beta on production Macs. The company strongly recommends that you install the beta software on a secondary system or device, or on a secondary partition on your Mac in the program FAQ. Apple also urged users to back up their Macs before installing the preview.

To exit beta and revert to a previously run OS, you must unregister your Mac from the beta program and then use a backup to restore your production-grade operating system. Alternatively, users can unregister their Mac from the beta program. This will freeze the system in the current preview. Then, when Apple releases the final code for Monterey, you can get it from the Mac App Store and install it in beta.

The first Monterey public beta began in the midst of Apple’s historic timeline. In the summer preview of the last six macOS / OS X updates, five from El Capitan in 2015 to Catalina in 2019 were released between June 24th and July 9th. Last year, Big Sur made its debut on August 6th.

The period from the first public beta to the final release ranged from 75 days (Sierra) to 105 days (El Capitan), with an average of just over 89 days. Big Sur took 98 days from the first preview to the stable code.

If Apple delivers Monterey 89 days after its first public beta, the final will drop on September 28, a month and a half earlier than the Big Sur on November 12 (Computerworld misunderstands the Big Sur release for only 10 days). I will use it for 5 years. On average, Big Sur was expected to appear on November 2nd.)

Apple hasn’t specified a release date for Monterey, just saying the upgrade will take place this fall. The September release is very much in line with Apple’s typical pattern 4 over the last six years, with Apple updates reaching users in September and some sort of normality as the COVID-19 pandemic ends in the United States. It symbolizes that we have returned to a normal state.

For more information on upcoming releases, including new glossy highlights, see the first high-speed version of macOS Monterey.

