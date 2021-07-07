Inventory Systems and Asset Tracking Providers Introduce New Integration with Google Workspace | Status





Chicago and New York, July 6, 2021 / PRNewswire /-Google Workspace, a set of cloud computing and collaboration tools, allows organizations to bring their entire workspace online. ASAP Systems introduces new integrations with inventory systems and asset tracking solutions and Google Workspace, as many of the key industries work through Google Workspace, allowing users of barcode-based software to use data, users, and equipment. Enabled to synchronize assets, etc. Between the two platforms.

This integration with Google Workspace brings a wealth of new features that make best-in-class barcode inventory systems and asset tracking software extremely easy to use. The integration allows users to seamlessly:

Map and sync users between two software Enable single sign-on (SSO) through Google Workspace accounts to create and assign security levels to different Google groups (asset side only) Device between two software Map and sync

With the addition of these software, the top 10 new inventory and asset tracking solutions integrated into Google Workspace are even more user-friendly and configurable than before, with users at the click of a button via device synchronization. You can sync your data with Google Workspace. And configure who can access what through the PersonSync feature, security mapping feature, and sign in to the award-winning inventory and asset tracking system without having to remember the second login via the SSO feature. ..

ASAP Systems, the market leader in inventory systems and asset tracking solutions, uses barcode technology on mobile barcode scanners, smartphones, and tablets. Help improve profitability by eliminating manual data entry, paper files and forms, and automating records management. A powerful system allows businesses to know how and where to receive, store, use, and dispose of assets and inventories in warehouses, fields, and / or offices 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. We have offices in California (headquarters) and Chicago.

Media contacts:

Marketing Department

Marketing @ asapsystems.com

1-888-868-6282

Photo:

https://www.prlog.org/12792720

Press release distributed by PR Log

View original content: https: //www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventory-system-and-asset-tracking-provider-introduces-new-integration-with-google-workspace-301326465.html

Source ASAP system

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.starvedrock.media/news/state/inventory-system-and-asset-tracking-provider-introduces-new-integration-with-google-workspace/article_9001c964-33df-5452-ba1c-87686c0a8c97.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos