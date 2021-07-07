The ethical part of the curriculum as Singapore uses ink for its AI training partnership with Google Cloud





Participants in Singapore’s artificial intelligence (AI) apprenticeship system are aware of potential issues related to data bias because they need to be trained, including ethics and governance. AI Singapore (AISG), which manages apprenticeships, added that it has partnered with Google Cloud to leverage vendors’ AI tools and best practices.

In fact, AISG has adopted the national model AI governance framework since it was introduced into the process in 2019, providing a simplified version that apprentices and engineers can follow, said AISG’s Innovation Director. One Laurence Liu said.

Launched by the National Research Foundation in 2017, AISG is a national program aimed at showing how to build AI capabilities and apply AI technology to everyday life to improve business efficiency. To date, we have facilitated the deployment of over 30 AI projects, developed AI tools including the open source RPA tool TagUI, and recorded over 70,000 downloads on Github.

In addition to the apprenticeship system, the Singapore agency and Google Cloud partnership expects the 100E and Makerspace programs to leverage vendor AI and machine learning tools.

This meant that companies working with AISG could choose to do so with Google’s technology, Liu said. He noted that his team was working on other cloud platforms such as Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services (AWS), adding that the partnership is not exclusive.

In 2019, Singapore announced its National AI Strategy to promote technology adoption across city-states and position it as a global platform for developing and testing AI applications. At the same time, the government emphasized the need to anticipate the social challenges that AI may create by maintaining public confidence, including assessing the ethical use of AI and data.

The AI ​​Ethics & Government Body of Knowledge was released last October as a reference guide for organizations to responsibly adopt AI technology and highlight the ethical aspects associated with the development and deployment of AI technology. This document is based on the Model AI Governance Framework, which was updated last January.

Liu said AISG’s AI apprenticeship program consisted of a “skill decline” in the first two months of AI engineering, including the AI ​​Ethics module. Participants must pass the test after two months of training before proceeding to the next phase. In the next phase, we will tackle real AI problems for 7 months through 100 Experiments (100E) and other AISG programs such as AI Makerspace. Brick.

By including ethics in the training module, he said, he was able to ensure that engineers were aware of potential issues related to data bias and governance, and responded to ZDNet’s questions in a video.

He said that recent news headings about bias in some AI applications apply available APIs (application programming interfaces) to extract data without first checking the authenticity or relevance of the data sample. Suggested that it was the result of a poorly trained software engineer. Solve. These engineers are likely not trained or educated in data mining or data curation, he said, stressing that datasets need to be “balanced.”

“Human is part of the process of designing data and human collections. [by nature] There is already prejudice. Therefore, the data generated is already biased. ” Minimize such risk if the data or AI engineer understands the domain and source from which the data was extracted, recognizes potential biases, and corrects them. Said that it can. It was also a tool for automating some of these tasks, helping to further improve the quality of the dataset.

He added that AISG engineers have a checklist to ensure that the data is not biased before the data used to train the AI ​​model is approved.

Paul Wilson, managing director of Google’s public sector, said the adoption of AI, like any new technology, requires some consideration. In a video interview with ZDNet, Wilson was able to use it for a variety of purposes, both good and evil, so the key here was to ensure ethical development.

He pointed out Google’s AI principles, first published in June 2018 and updated last July. It outlines the US vendor’s approach to ethical deployment of technology and incorporation of policies and regulations.

He added that the company aims to work closely with the government to address questions and provide tools and expertise to navigate such issues.

In 2019, Google formed a group to discuss the ethical implications of AI, but it broke up a few weeks later. Then he pointed out the “current environment” as the reason.

Rather than developing AI for potentially harmful weapons and applications, US vendors said they would “work with governments and the military in many other areas.”

Other companies, such as Microsoft, Amazon, and IBM, have banned or temporarily suspended the sale of facial recognition software to police because of concerns about racism.

Tap AI to detect cracks

However, in the case of Oceans.ai, AI technology can help improve the efficiency of equipment inspection and defect detection methods, especially in certain environments such as offshore oil and gas platforms.

The startup approached AISG’s 100E and developed a reporting tool for asset inspection and industrial expansion utilizing AI. The team is building an AI engine using a variety of Google Cloud tools such as Firebase, Cloud Run, and Cloud Storage, with the goal of a platform that will be deployed by the end of the year.

Vinod Govindan, co-founder and managing director of Oceans.ai, said the implementation could solve the key challenge of inspecting and identifying defects in remote equipment.

Minimizing the need to deploy humans to perform inspections in these remote locations if the AI ​​platform can do this using uploaded images or, in some cases, via real-time visual data. Govindan said in a video interview with AISG.

Siva Keresnasami, director of engineering and operations at Ocean Atlantic International and co-founder of Oceans.ai, added that any amount of automation can improve the safety and speed of inspections. He said the need to do so was particularly relevant in a pandemic where it was more difficult to send resources to these locations.

The team was currently using drones to capture and collect images, but was also looking for options to deploy autonomous robots and crawlers to capture data on assets underwater, Keres Nasami said. ..

So far, the focus has been on training AI models to detect corrosion, cracks, and deformations in equipment, which accounts for the majority of asset-related problems. Also, there was already a reasonable size of the dataset available to train the model across these three areas.

Few images were available for less common obstacles, such as missing or leaking parts. This posed challenges in training AI models to more accurately inspect and detect such disorders as they were learning from fewer datasets, he said. He added that cracks and deformations do not occur as often as corrosion and can distort the results produced by AI engines.

He said his team is trying to gather enough to feed and train AI models. He points out the possibility of collaboration with other technologies and service providers in the industry that may be interested in leveraging the AI ​​platform, and provides additional images to build on the dataset to increase volume. did. He said that if these partnerships were established, they would need to agree to a data protection policy.

Wilson said Singapore, which invests in AI and focuses on world trade, tourism and public engagement, could reveal some interesting use cases and lessons about technology. In particular, he said he would like to see learning from various AISG programs.

“The partnership with AI Singapore will allow us to jointly lead new applications for cloud AI, radically change Singapore’s business model and drive innovation,” he said. “By doing so, we hope to maintain the country’s national competitiveness and play a role in transforming Singapore into a global hub for AI solutions.”

Last month, the Singaporean government announced that it would spend more than $ 500 million ($ 371.86 million) this year to drive the adoption and deployment of AI in the public sector. This figure will account for 13% of total annual ICT procurement spending.

“AI helps governments better serve, make better decisions based on data-driven insights, optimize operations and increase productivity,” manages sector ICT initiatives. GovTech says. “To help government agencies deploy AI, GovTech has built a variety of central platforms to support common use cases in the areas of video analytics, natural language processing, fraud analysis, and personalization, and government agencies. Helps reduce the cost of onboarding AI solutions. Central platform also enables government agencies to access common features and reduce the cost of managing, maintaining, and updating systems. “

