Voting: Want an iPhone with Touch ID at the bottom of the screen or on the power button?





Rumors that Apple makes iPhones with both Face ID and Touch ID are nothing new. In fact, it’s been around since the iPhone X rumors, even before Apple introduced facial recognition on its devices. But now we want to know: Want an iPhone with Touch ID at the bottom of the screen or on the power button?

In 2017, early iPhone X rumors were that Apple was moving to a borderless design without a home button and wanted to integrate Touch ID into the iPhone screen. There were also some iPhone X prototypes with Touch ID on the back of the phone, but all these ideas were discarded and Face ID was adopted.

Apple’s facial recognition system works well in most situations, but some users are angry that they can’t authenticate when the phone is on the table. However, the COVID-19 pandemic revealed a major flaw in Face ID. It does not work with face masks.

Masks have become an integral part of our daily lives, requiring iPhone users to repeatedly enter passwords as if the device had no biometrics. It took a year, but Apple realized this when it introduced the ability to unlock the iPhone using the Apple Watch.

According to recent rumors, this has caused Apple to rethink the iPhone’s Touch ID, and the technology could return to its smartphones in the near future. However, how exactly does this work because the iPhone doesn’t have a home button?

Touch the ID at the bottom of the screen

According to trusted sources like analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple wants to put Touch ID under the iPhone screen. This technology is already used in other smartphones and can hide the fingerprint sensor behind the display, making it almost invisible to the user.

Face ID sensor for current iPhone

This technology has some drawbacks. This may be the reason Apple hasn’t adopted it before. This includes incompatibilities with screen protectors and some slow fingerprint reading. Earlier this year, Qualcomm announced a new “3D Sonic Sensor” that dramatically improves fingerprint reading at the bottom of the screen. Apple is rumored to adopt this technology in the future.

The nice thing about having a fingerprint reader at the bottom of the screen is that it works much like Touch ID, so users need to find a place to put their finger to unlock the phone or use Apple Pay. There is no such thing.

Touch the power button ID

With the new 4th generation iPad Air, Apple has introduced a new Touch ID form factor. It is built into the power button on the device. In this way, the company was able to remove the home button from the iPad without adding an expensive Face ID sensor.

Having Touch ID on the power button means less interference with the display hardware and is not affected by the same issues as the sensor at the bottom of the screen. However, at least on the iPad Air, Touch ID on the power button doesn’t seem to be as intuitive as the old Touch ID on the home button.

4th Generation iPad Air Touch ID

Some users complain that they accidentally turn off the iPad screen when trying to authenticate with Touch ID. When it comes to the iPhone, it’s easy to see users doing the same when using the power button fingerprint reader.

which is good?

Unfortunately, there are rumors that Touch ID won’t return to the iPhone until next year. Therefore, in 2021, you may get another iPhone with only Face ID. Still, which method do you recommend? Do you want to touch the ID at the bottom of the screen or the power button?

Let us know in the polls and comments section below.

