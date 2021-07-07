Nintendo Announces $ 350 Switch OLED Model with More Storage





Nintendo has announced a new switch console that will be released on October 8th. The long-awaited $ 350 gadget could catalyze the wave of new software and holiday sales.

The new device marks the first major hardware upgrade to the console, which was first released in 2017 for $ 299. Its main upgrades are a larger 7-inch OLED screen and doubling of onboard storage to 64GB. According to the company’s statement on Tuesday, the audio will be improved and will come with a new adjustable stand and dock.

The much-anticipated upgrade to console graphics (4K display capabilities that match Microsoft Corp. and Sony Group Corp.’s rivals) didn’t happen with this announcement, disappointing some fans and investors. Nintendo shares fell 1.1% in a deal in Tokyo on Wednesday, and Jeffreys downgraded his company.

Bloomberg Intelligence analysts Matthew Canterman and Nathan Naidu said, “The latest Switch Console with Nintendo’s OLED display maintains the same graphic fidelity as the original Switch, so it’s as good as the rumored Switch Pro device. It does not drive good sales. ” “Switch Pro with 4K graphics will have to wait until 2023, as well as the release of sequels to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and other major games.”

Kyoto-based game makers broke convention when they announced the original Switch, a hybrid console that could be used as an independent mobile device as well as connect to a home TV. Machine sales are consistently strong. Covid-19 Pandemic and Runaway Hit Animal Crossing: New Horizons supercharged demand throughout 2020.

Nintendo announced the mobile-only Switch Lite in late 2019 as a more affordable $ 199 option. As of March 31, the Switch family has sold a total of 85 million units.

Shuntaro Furukawa, president of Nintendo, said in May that switch sales momentum was unprecedented in the company’s 131-year history. He was confident that the platform could be maintained or increased because it was only the midpoint of the planned life cycle.

Switch is moving at a pace to become the fastest console to sell 100 million units

Source: Nintendo Co., Ltd., Sony Group Co., Ltd.

Nintendo’s share price remains close to record highs as it continues to see demand for more devices than the company can quickly meet. Expectations are also rising for new game slate with the release of new models. Bloomberg reported in March that Nintendo was looking for a 4K-enabled version of the Switch.

Prior to the debut of the new console, Nintendo’s first challenge is to secure sufficient inventory. The global shortage of semiconductors has frustrated production plans across industries, affecting everything from automobiles to personal electronics such as televisions, consoles and headphones. According to data from market trackers such as Famitsu in Japan, Sony’s PlayStation 5 has been very few since its launch in November, and game sales on new platforms are also struggling.

“The lesson learned from the PlayStation 5 launch is that securing enough inventory is the only thing any company can do to keep scalpers away, make gamers happy, and be willing to spend a lot on the platform. That’s a step, “said Hideki Yasuda, an analyst at the Ace Research Institute.

(Updated with stock prices from the third paragraph and analyst reactions)

