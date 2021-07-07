AT & T Partners with Google Cloud to Expand Edge Solutions for Business »Dallas Innovates





Dallas-based AT & T and Sunnyvale, CA-based Google Cloud have launched new solutions across their edge computing portfolios.

Its purpose is to provide a complete suite of solutions that help businesses drive value.

This extension includes AT & T’s on-premises multi-access edge computing (MEC) solution, as well as LTE, 5G, and wired AT & T network edge (ANE) capabilities.

The MEC offering combines AT & T’s existing 5G with core Google Cloud features such as Kubernetes, AI, ML, data analytics, and the edge ecosystem. According to AT & T and Google Cloud, this allows companies to build and run modern applications near their end users and manage their data on-premises, in the data center, or in any cloud.

Customers can gain greater control over their data, improve security, reduce latency, and access higher bandwidth.

Deployment with Google Edge POP

The combination of ANE and Google Cloud enables businesses to deploy applications to Google’s Edgepoint of Presence (POP). POP is connected to AT & T’s 5G and fiber networks to provide a faster and more seamless delivery experience.

A multi-year strategy deployed by AT & T and Google Cloud aims to bring this solution to more than 15 zones in major cities. The first is Chicago. Atlanta, Dallas, Miami and San Francisco follow.

Over a year of development

For over a year, the two companies have been developing transformational capabilities that enable “industry-changing” immersive experiences in retail, healthcare, manufacturing and entertainment, according to AT & T. The latest news is the next step in solving real business challenges.

“Premises-based 5G and network edge computing give customers more control over where and how they use data faster, with less latency. These capabilities give enterprises a unique experience now and in the future. “We can provide our customers with,” said Rasesh Patel, Chief Product and Platform Officer at AT & T Business, in a statement. “The latest technological advances, including 5G and edge computing, are bringing us a new era that enables transformation, innovation and readiness, whatever the future may be.”

The two technology giants aim to enable Google Solutions, Google Maps, Android, Pixel, Augmented Reality, and Virtual Reality to provide a better customer experience.

Example: AT & T and Google Cloud enable video analytics services to help different industries with anti-theft, crowd management, and queue prediction and management.

Retail solution

In retail, companies have the ability to streamline and automate inventory management, connecting physical stores with e-commerce systems for real-time visibility into their operations. In healthcare, AR / VR can be used for telemedicine because of increased access to services such as telemedicine. The manufacturing industry has accelerated operations to add remote support and quality control checks at the factory location.

Entertainment has also enhanced the experience at concerts and sporting events, enabling everything from smart parking and ticketless admission to non-contact food and souvenir payments.

“By combining the power of AT & T 5G with Google Cloud technology, we’re helping create new customer experiences and business services that weren’t possible before,” said George Nazi, Vice President of Global Telecom Media and Entertainment Solutions at Google Cloud. It says. statement. “We are committed to working with AT & T to enable our customers to build and deliver next-generation applications, both on-premises and at AT & T’s leading mobile networks.”

“Real-time network information”

AT & T and Google Cloud are also working together to evaluate how network APIs optimize applications. This includes “using near real-time network information on Google Cloud Edge.” If proven successful, enterprises can optimize the user experience at the edge and produce more meaningful results.

“5G, cloud services and edge computing are each very promising stand-alone technologies,” said Jason Lee, research manager for 5G and mobile services research at IDC, in a statement. “But when these three are combined as a complement, technology enables the possibilities of digital transformation in more business environments, accelerating and expanding.”

