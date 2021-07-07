4 best Google Chrome extensions for writers





Chrome extensions can make life much easier, especially as a writer. Here are some of the best!

Use the great Google Chrome extensions to increase your productivity and work quality. Various extensions are available to help you write better.

Here are some Google Chrome browser extensions that can help you manage your research, improve the quality of your content, and reduce distractions.

This extension checks for spelling and grammatical mistakes in the text. Free Grammarly users have access to limited features, and premium users have access to all features.

This extension is useful when composing emails or editing documents in Google Docs. To see the text suggestions, click the Grammarly icon at the bottom right of the window.

Click the Grammarly extension icon in your Chrome browser to view and configure other settings such as language selection, prediction, and synonym enablement.

If you’re busy researching topics, it’s imperative to have multiple websites open at once. However, managing many tabs overwhelms you and uses system resources.

The OneTab extension combines all open websites and saves them in a list for later reference.

You can close your system or browser without fear of losing this list.

To use this extension, click the OneTab icon in your browser. All open tabs are combined into one list.

You can save, give meaningful names, and lock tab groups.

This extension is written for multilingual writers. It is useful for writing in multiple languages ​​and supports four input methods:

Input Method Editor (IME): Keystrokes are mapped to the selected language Transliteration: Converts text phonetics to another language based on the sound of one language. Virtual keyboard: You can enter the selected language directly. Handwriting: You can draw or write text on a device with a touch screen.

To open the Google Input Tool, click the Chrome browser icon, then[拡張機能オプション]Click. Double-click the input tool you want to use to add it to the right panel.

To make changes to the input tool[拡張オプション]Choose.

Click the up or down arrows that appear on the right side of the panel to organize your input tools. To deselect the Input Tool, click it, then click the left-pointing arrow.

Writers often procrastinate or distract social media platforms and entertainment websites. But if you’re working on a tight deadline, that’s a problem.

StayFocusd extensions allow you to focus on writing by blocking websites and content. There are many options for configuring when and how to use this extension. For example, you can click the logo to block the current website.

Additional configurations such as time spent on the website, number of days, or limits on specific time slots[設定]You can do it with.

[ブロックされたサイト]You can also add websites to the list.

The Nuclear Option is useful if you want to focus on long-term writing. You can choose the site, the type of content, and how long you want to block them.

You can also schedule nuclear options and frequencies. However, you cannot cancel this setting until the set time has elapsed.

Don’t let distractions prevent you from creating quality content

There are different ways to get more done and maintain the quality of your work in a short amount of time. Having great extensions is an important step in this direction. Find out which extension is best for you and make sure it’s safe to install.

Take a careful break between writings to avoid burnout. We hope these extensions will help you become an efficient writer.

8 Tips for Becoming a Successful Content Writer

Want to become a content writer and find out how to get paid? Here are some tips to help you get started.

