How Verizon’s new super truck boosts wireless networks in the event of a disaster





Verizon has debuted a new prototype, THOR. Built to withstand storms and maintain 100% communication, this new truck could save lives.

On Tuesday, Verizon demonstrated a new field tool built to keep signals strong in the event of a disaster-a super truck named THOR. Verizon is aware of the ever-changing landscape of natural disasters caused by climate change and aims to help be there in the event of the worst. Communication is at the forefront in critical situations, so putting together tools to help those in need is the first step in the right direction.

Disasters can occur in a variety of shapes and sizes, and can create significant demand for the communications infrastructure needed to maintain and keep everyone in communication. Whether it’s a wildfire or a typhoon, a system that keeps people connected needs to operate as efficiently as possible. Companies like Verizon have considered strengthening these systems because of how important and important they are in the event of a disaster.

Related: The Starlink Terminal on the hood of the car may get you a ticket

In partnership with the Pentagon’s Naval X and So CalTech Bridge, Verizon demonstrated the first demonstration of what the company calls the “Swiss Army Knife for Verizon Frontline Services.” The vehicle built on the modified F650 chassis is the “Private Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband and Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) Fast Response Command Center Vehicle”. Called THOR (Tactical Humanitarian Operations Response), it has full wireless interoperability and provides features such as the ability to provide a unique 5G mobile network for commercial satellite operations. The super truck can also be a commercial drone control center. Apparently, all of these systems can be controlled via a tablet, allowing for a minimal crew.

We will deliver the cell tower

The point of THOR is to provide emergency services with access to communications that would not have existed if Verizon Frontline did not provide a remedy. For example, wildfires are a major problem in California, and vast areas of the state lack coverage, and THOR can be an absolute benefit to first responders. The purpose of the prototype is to support frontline workers and the Pentagon not only in communication but also in risk assessment. Verizon says it has been developing this advanced network for first responders for almost 30 years with the help of public security authorities.

The increased risk of natural disasters only increases the need for initiatives like Verizon. The more 5G deployed in locations, the better access to the Internet and each other. However, disasters have proved to be problematic in many places, and Verizon’s THOR, which is only a prototype at this time, shows improved networks for those at the forefront in the event of a disaster. ..

Next: What is the difference between 5G Sub 6 and millimeter waves?

Source: Verizon

Despite the madness of F9, one Dom Moment is really that weird

About the author Andrew Romero (17 articles published)

Andrew began writing about the technology industry in 2014, combining his photography and video skills to provide news and reviews to all consumers. Meanwhile, Andrew covered an event like CES in Las Vegas. In 2019, Andrew moved to biomedical machining until he moved to Northern California with his wife. Now he’s back in writing about technology and can’t be happier anymore.

More from Andrew Romero

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://screenrant.com/vrizon-thor-super-truck-disaster-first-response-explained/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos