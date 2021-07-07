When Grand Theft Auto 7 will be released





Most players are waiting for news about Grand Theft Auto 6, but some are looking further towards the final Grand Theft Auto 7.

Most fans are looking forward to the upcoming relaunch of Grand Theft Auto 5 on PS5 and Xbox Series X, or the widely rumored release date of Grand Theft Auto 6’in 2025. But some players may be looking further ahead. If GTA 6 is released four years later, what does that mean for Grand Theft Auto 7’s virtually unavoidable date? Some guesses are possible thanks to past patterns, but due to the length of time in question, this prediction can be more ambiguous than in most cases.

During the 3D era of Grand Theft Auto (GTA 3, Vice City, San Andreas, and generations including their various spin-offs), developer Rockstar Games seemed keen to create new titles every few years. But each new game has grown, and so has the development time between them. Red Dead Redemption 2, a previous project of rock stars and a follow-up to their acclaimed Red Dead Redemption, has been in production for eight years. For all accounts, more than 10 years have passed since the first release date of Grand Theft Auto 5 in 2013, when the GTA 6 is likely to be the PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles in 2025 and will finally be released. The development and final release of GrandTheftAuto7 is probably no different, not short.

If Grand Theft Auto 7 requires the development time that GTA 6 seems to require, players can expect to play it at the earliest in 2037. Given that both Grand Theft Auto 7 and 2037 end up in the same digit, this is to some extent, especially if Rockstar decides to release the game on the 7th, 17th, or 27th of the month of their choice. It will be a good match. The “Three Numbers Seven” theme may seem arbitrary, but it’s true when you look at Rockstar’s past Grand Theft Auto settings and combine that information with the most common rumors about GTA 6 locations and maps. Makes a lot of sense.

What the GTA 7 looks like after Grand Theft Auto 6

Almost all of the most agreed Grand Theft Auto 6 leaks and rumors point to games in the current ViceCity setting. This makes sense. Today, Rockstar has returned to both Liberty City and San Andreas / Los Santos since GTA’s 3D era, but has yet to take players to the next generation of high-definition versions of Vice City. If ViceCity is really a GTA6 setting, it could be Grand Theft Auto 7location and you won’t be back in Liberty City or Los Santos right away. There are still several past game locations that Rockstar can bring out, but the 777 is a perfect fit for one of them, Las Venturas.

Grand Theft Auto: First introduced in San Andreas and San Fierro and Los Santos, Las Venturas is a fictional Las Vegas version of the rock star and a great place to base the entire Grand Theft Auto 7 game. It’s hard to say what new gameplay innovations, graphical upgrades, or control schemes a game might have-15 years ago Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories was announced at PSP However, it’s still two years before Grand Theft Auto 4 is released-but Las Venturas (and the actual story of how Mafia’s influence helped shape Las Vegas over time) Grand Theft Auto 6 will bring players back to Vice City, presenting an ideal setting for GTA’s sarcastic and caricature blend. Grand Theft Auto 7 is a great place to do this, but players first waited until 2037. You may have to.

