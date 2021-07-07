Why Vincent wasn’t chosen for FINAL FANTASY VII Remake Intergrade





The next part of FINAL FANTASY VII Remake may still wait a bit, while the PS5 release of the game features a new story chapter focusing on the original game’s optional character, the teenage ninja Yuffie Kisaragi. There are several. In the 1997 release, both Yuffie and Vincent Valentine were optional characters, and players didn’t have to understand the game story. This gave developers the freedom to play in the story gaps. Co-director Motomu Toriyama has revealed to The Gamer why Yuffie was selected as the star of Vincent Valentine’s episode intermission.

Vincent Valentine is still sleeping soundly in the casket under the Sinla Mansion near Nibelheim, while the remake begins to make some strange little changes to the original game Canon. Even though the story of FINAL FANTASY VII Remake already suggests a story change as huge as Zack Fair is alive, this element of Vincent’s story seems too big to change. Basically, Vincents’ Canon hasn’t allowed the team to play with his story yet, but many of Yuffies’ stories have blank pages effectively filled with episode break stories. ..

Toriyama told The Gamer:

Yuffie, the heroine of the episode intermission, wasn’t guaranteed to join your party in the original game, but in reality she’s become a character we can expand more freely in the backstory. I did. Mr. Toriyama will tell you. Yuffie traveled the world as a materia hunter, compared to Vincent, who couldn’t move around because he slept legitimately in the casket under the Morira mansion. By inserting a Midgar event into the journey from the FF7R Episode Intermission, you can show her feelings about the incident. This is usually hidden behind her cheerful personality, which will lead further to her story.

Another major part of choosing Yuffie was to provide additional context for Shinra, the war with Utai, and the general state of the world beyond Midgar. In our own review, Episode Intermission felt stand-alone and optional as Yuffie did in the original game, but the added background is the story and the rest of the FINAL FANTASY VII remake. It will be a valuable part of your involvement in the world.

Some elements of Vincent’s story were present in the episode’s break story. This includes additional details about the deep ground that Vincent will face in the canon of the Dirge of Cerberus story a few years later. But Vincent himself is sleeping soundly until Cloud and the company come across his less-final resting place. This may or may not happen in the next part, depending on how far the sequel story has progressed.

There are some deviations in the Final Fantasy VII Remake story, so you can be sure that Vincent’s story remains the same, at least as long as his long sleep under Shinra Manor continues. What role he plays in the new story of fighting fate adds some fascinating new elements, while ultimately resurrecting the favorite character of fans with a deep and troubled past. Should let you.

The developers also talked about the elements of the episode intermission that could move on to the next part of FINAL FANTASY VII Remake, but details have not yet been revealed at this time.

FINAL FANTASY VII Remake Intergrade, which includes the Episode Intermission DLC Story chapter, is currently only available on PS5.

