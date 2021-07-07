Microsoft is working to improve the resolution of AI games





Resolution Upscaling: Taboo themes have only been spoken in the dingy depressions of the gaming community. Today they are all working on it. Nvidia with Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS), AMD with FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR), and Epic with Temporal Super Resolution (TSR). Now Microsoft is working on a bottle of fidelity.

This doesn’t mean that PC users won’t benefit from the technology in the future, but as with Direct Storage, the Xbox may come first.

Microsoft recognizes that in order for next-generation games to excel in both graphic fidelity and popularity, people need the ability to illuminate 4K TVs without being trapped at low frame rates. * Cough * Buy a PC * Cough *. As a result, Xbox Series X and S console users can instantly experience their unique high-resolution upscaling solution in the form of machine learning-based software (via Hardware Times).

Microsoft is preparing to put a competent brain on the task into the Xbox team. Looking for senior and principal software engineers who specialize in computer graphics and machine learning, your dreams will come true and of course you can beat Sony.

By leveraging Microsoft’s DirectML API, which gives teams access to a true treasure trove of machine learning wisdom, there is a great opportunity to make console games superior in high resolution. This could emerge as a DLSS-like solution or end up with a complete overhaul of the process and create something entirely new.

Xbox leverages machine learning to make traditional rendering algorithms more efficient and provide better alternatives. The Xbox graphics team is looking for engineers to implement machine learning algorithms in their graphics software to please millions of gamers. Work closely with our partners to develop software for future machine learning hardware. It has a big impact on computer graphics and games.

