2022 Ineos Grenadia reveals inside

Ineos Automotive continues its purpose-built theme with the introduction of a functional and practical interior cabin for the Grenadier wagon, which will be launched worldwide in 2022.

The styling is very military and there are many switches and dials that are said to be easy to reach and use even with gloves on. Hopefully, the abundance of dials and switches means that users aren’t pushed into in-screen menus to access commonly used controls, as is the case with many new vehicles.

When we started thinking about the interior of the grenadier, we carefully looked at modern aircraft, boats, and even tractors for inspiration. The switches are in place for optimal functionality, regular controls are at hand, and auxiliary controls are far away, said Ineos design director Toby Equier.

You can see the same approach with the grenadier. The layout is functional, logical and designed with ease of use in mind.

Ineos reveals the interior of the next grenadier

Controls are housed in both the large central dash panel and the roof above the heads of the driver and passengers in the passenger seat. The dashboard also has a 12.3-inch touchscreen that displays audio and mapping systems, including Apple and Android syncs. The built-in navigation system allows users to waypoint and record routes for future reference.

Roof switches are primarily for pre-wired switches for off-road features such as diff lock operation, off-road modes, and auxiliary accessories such as vehicle winches and additional lighting.

Form is simplified inside to follow function

Old-fashioned parking brakes and transfer case levers are on the wide center console rather than the standard dials and switches, but electronic transmission shifters are very similar to the awkward parts found on modern BMW and JLR cars.

The grenadier uses the ZF automatic transmission found in luxury brand cars, so the use of this shifter makes some sense.

Lever and control move across the console in left-hand drive and right-hand drive variations. This is something that some major brands don’t care about.

A large lockable console storage box can be a welcome feature for users, as well as a door pocket that can hold a liter-sized bottle.

Models are offered as 2-seater or 5-seater

The steering column can adjust both reach and height to accommodate drivers of different sizes, but interestingly, traditional gauges don’t appear behind the wheels. The small display panel shown there is expected to contain a digital display of essentials, but the image shows the speed display on the central dash screen. According to Ineos, these images don’t show the ignition, but the grenadier is using a physical key to start.

The 5-seat model shown (the grenadier can be configured for 5 or 2 seats) features Recaro seats for all passengers with a 60:40 split foldable rear seat. The company claims that durable fabrics are used for the seats and no protective cover is needed for sturdy and dirty use.

Expected to arrive in the third quarter of 2022

Both passenger and cargo area floor covers are made of rubber and have removable stoppers on the floor to allow hose-out cleaning. There are adjustable tie-down rails on the cargo space floor, with four optional tie-down points as standard equipment. Ineos claims that the two-seat model can accommodate a euro pallet in the rear, and these images show the cargo barrier mounting points behind both the front and second row seats. ..

Some of the photos reveal a glass panel above the passenger’s head that is removable for outdoor touring. These are also optional. Ineos states that, like the rest of the vehicle, the interior will be highly customizable to the needs of users who are ready to install both factory and third-party products.

Grenadia will be available with a choice of BMW-provided gasoline and diesel 6-cylinder engines with automatic transmissions and dual-range full-time 4WD. Initially planned to be marketed as a 5-door wagon, both single and double cab versions are planned for the future.

The price of the grenadier has not yet been revealed, but it will be available in the third quarter of 2022.

