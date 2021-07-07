JD Vance accuses Google of “collusion with the Chinese government and deceiving the United States”





One of the largest tech companies in the United States, Google is working with the Chinese government to effectively counter the United States, which continues to build power over everyday life and communication in the United States. I’m JD Vance, the author of “Hill Billy Elegy” and a candidate for Ohio Senator. He told Fox News Prime Time on Tuesday.

“Google is now actively colluding and cooperating with the Chinese government,” Vance said. “They were actually very open about this. At the same time, a 29-year-old awakened idiot working at Google refuses to allow Google to sign a deal with the Pentagon. The company is no longer state-owned. Not a company .. ”

“”[Big tech companies] “It’s already bigger than most countries on the planet,” said host Mark Stein. “Small countries, such as China, have malicious alliances, but their rights still graduate from college. Spend time on.-A dorm abstract discussion on this issue. “

Vance added that Republicans and political rights are “afraid” of exercising power, but leftists say that such omissions make Google and Facebook, Twitter, Amazon, etc. more than the average private sector. It suggests that it will remain strong. In that regard, he added, if lawmakers try to regulate them, they will play their private sector cards so that they can continue their business model.

“It hasn’t really been invested in a country that has made it so wealthy and powerful,” Vance said.

Vance said Google and other big tech companies that are willing to oppose their own values ​​should certainly curb such “special privileges.”

“I’m not okay with that anymore. I want my kids to grow in a good country, not a terrible one. If my kids want to grow in a good country, we I’m actually taking it from there. “

Vance also responded to media criticism of his Buckeye Senator election, with Stein giving a liberal commentator’s montage on cable news ridiculing 36 for his first criticism of Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential election. acted.

Vance said at the time, as it is today, his conservative values ​​were paramount in choosing a presidential candidate and misjudged the New York real estate tycoon.

“I was obviously not completely grateful [Trump’s] I appealed in 2016, but given that I’ve been at the Tucker Carlson show for three years and talking about these themes, it’s fun to be surprised by people in my way. I clearly believe and care about this and have it for a long time. “

“But because it’s where the voters are, I think other candidates can win on some of these themes. So many people think that Trump is all about personality. I don’t think they give him enough credit or the wider movement. Ideas. “

