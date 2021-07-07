Retailers need to prove that sustainability is about behavior, not words — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





According to an EY survey, UK consumers are significantly more interested in sustainable products.

The company surveyed 1,000 people and found that 28% increased their purchases of sustainable products during the coronavirus outbreak, and made a third plan to do this after the pandemic.

However, there are barriers that prevent consumers from making more sustainable purchases, such as high prices, confusion about product quality, and lack of confidence in green credentials.

Silvia Rindone of EY UK & I Retail Lead commented: According to our report, people want to work little by little to tackle sustainability challenges, but there is still no good information to put those desires into action.

If brands and retailers can communicate with clarity, credibility, and consistency, they will win clear prizes.

Many retailers and consumer goods companies are actively working to lead the formation of an agenda for the future of sustainability.

However, greater adjustments across the industry are needed to ultimately meet standards that allow consumers to make more informed choices.

The study also tested several different pledges to see what facilitates the engagement you buy from consumers.

Donating 1% of profits to the environment, supporting grassroots protesters, launching petition for environmental initiatives, pledge to use 70% recycled materials brings the highest engagement and shopping from relevant companies or organizations Consumer preference for recycling increased by 23%.

Practical initiatives such as exempting shipping costs to deliver products in fewer packages have increased consumer purchasing preferences by 15%.

Meanwhile, unmeasurable pledges, such as decarbonizing the planet and making a $ 2 billion climate change pledge to reach net zero by 2040, increased buying preferences by only 10%. ..

Rindone’s comment: To bridge the trust gap, retailers and brands need to prove that sustainability is about behavior, not words.

For the real change of helping consumers make environmentally savvy purchasing decisions, companies need to create an environmental, social and governance (ESG) agenda that is tied to their business strategy rather than add-ons.

They need to integrate new strategies into their way of working. It’s not just a one-time project, it’s also a way to define the purpose of your business.

Businesses need to be clear about what their target consumers want from a sustainability perspective and clearly communicate what is relevant to them. Keep in mind that priorities can vary by age and sector.

Rindone concludes: Brands and retailers need to enhance communication between brand equity and sustainability by using external certifications that are most relevant to their consumer audience.

They need to put sustainability at the top of their priority list and at the center of their business. Not just in the boardroom, but across sourcing, supply chains, marketing communications, technology and data.

Sign up for our free retail technology newsletter here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://retailtechinnovationhub.com/home/2021/7/7/retailers-must-prove-that-sustainability-is-about-action-rather-than-words The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos