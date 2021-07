SMEs encourage the ACCC to step carefully

Anthony Bianco, director of Tony Bianco Shoes, said his business had limited direct experience with the ACCC, but the fierce reaction of Google and Facebook to the media negotiation code drew attention to us. ..

If something similar happens to us, he says we need to clearly consider how we adjust or respond to ensure that our business continues to run. Said.

Things like Google and Facebook are really important to us in the business ecosystem.

Terrence Teh, Strategy Director, Pitcher Partners

Terrence Teh, Strategic Director of Pitcher Partners, a professional services company, wants to communicate with the small business community about what ACCC is trying to achieve in its Facebook and Google surveys.

Although they are acting in the best interests of having a fair and equal playing field … the approach tends to elicit a hostile type of reaction from some of these tech players, he said. Said.

As an adviser to the small business community, I probably just saw and saw what it was [will be done] Another way. [We would like] All these players, including the ACCC, need to have a really open and constructive discussion about how to make things better for all involved parties.

ACCC uses digital advertising service inquiries scheduled to be reported to the government by August 31 and digital platform service inquiries scheduled to be reported by September 30 to limit the exploitation capabilities of Facebook and Google. Will start market power.

When the report is published, the ACCC will assess actions to be taken against the enterprise, including whether new legislation is needed to reduce the authority of the enterprise.

Mr. Te said he hopes Sims will keep in mind that things like Google and Facebook are really important to us in the business ecosystem.

Valuable platform

He said that many clients, from small to large, understood how to work on these platforms very well and were able to grow their business not only locally but also internationally.

If they react when you push some of these giants into the corner, and then fallout, the enterprise actually bears the brunt of it.

Uppal admits that he is investigating how the ACCC is leveraging market power, but is used by companies like him to promote products and connect with consumers and the local community. He pointed out that there is no alternative platform that can be used.

It would be great if there were alternatives, love and war are all fair, but in reality there is no very good alternative. The only concept of all these people is anti-competitive and definitely monopolistic, but who else is there instead? Please tell me who else can use it.

Bianco said his business relies on search and social networking to reach the international market.

It allowed us to expand in our way [had] He said it wasn’t supposed ten years ago.

Bianco wanted the ACCC to include SMEs in the conversation. It’s great to see how these companies provide transparency in how they capture and share data and information on their platforms.

