PFL innovations are rethinking how fans enjoy MMA

The Professional Fighters League (PFL) is preparing for an exciting post-season with a spectacular regular season in 2021.

While PFL’s top draws are always star-studded rosters of fighters and a sport-style tournament format like no other, the league also relies heavily on technological innovation.

Officially launched in 2017, the league is one of the “most innovative sports leagues in the world” through various practices and initiatives to rethink how fans enjoy mixed martial arts (MMA) sports. I have responded to the claim.

Talking to MMAJunkie.com, PFL founder and chairman Donn Davis recently highlighted PFL’s latest innovations and the innovations the company has revived and improved.

The PFL is heavily inclined to bring a new way of looking at MMA. Photo: PFL

If you’ve never seen it, the innovations we released have surprised people even this year. I also ran something called a ghost cam. This will cause the cage to disappear and show the fighter instead of the cage when fighting next to the cage. Introduced social voting for fans. “

“After each round, you’ll see how global social media is voting for the winner of this round. So if you haven’t seen this TV product yet, you should check it out. MMA and martial arts. I’ve never seen anything like that. “

Perhaps the biggest innovation implemented by the PFL, the unique SmartCage technology, isn’t the latest, but the most important.

SmartCage gives viewers access to real-time statistics and data when battles occur. This has become a great tool for people who enjoy sports betting.

It’s all a real-time gambling prop bet, Davis said. What is the most difficult punch in this round? Will this Keila battle end in less than a minute? Will it be a takedown? We introduced kick speed as a prop bet in the 4th week. It has never been done before. As its set of motion cameras and chips, it’s all about understanding and rating, or engaging in real-time proposition bet. “

“For the first time in martial arts, you can place real-time proposition bets on many things.”

During the season, PFL partnered with many betting outfits. The biggest was DraftKings, which allowed fans to bet on a variety of variables, not just the outcome of the battle.

According to Davis, these kinds of innovations help to reach a larger audience.

Remember that 50% of mixed martial arts fans are between the ages of 18 and 35. We all love to participate in passionate sports, so we love to gamble and bet with our friends. Another way to engage in sports in the pool.

Far from an exciting night battle for martial arts enthusiasts, PFL’s recent innovations have helped make the event a reserved viewing for all sorts of spectators, especially betting enthusiasts.

Simply put, the PFL has actually rethought how fans consume MMA. It is one of the largest sports in the world today.

