Android’s Google Maps Insight Tool displays the user’s monthly travel history





Google Maps has an Insights tool that tracks user movements over a period of time. Insights, which is part of the timeline menu, matches user movements on a monthly basis, depending on the mode of transportation used. In addition, this tool helps you keep track of where your users have visited. The Insights tool is currently being rolled out to a limited number of users and will be available to all users in the near future.

The new Insights tool for Google Maps is part of the timeline menu.Tap the profile icon in the upper right corner and from the pop-up menu[タイムライン]You can access it by selecting. The timeline offers users six options: day, travel, insight, location, city, and world. According to SmartDroid and Android Police publications, users can view Insights tools in Germany and the United Kingdom. However, Gadget 360 could also view the Insights tool, but only on devices running Android. There is no information about when iOS users will be able to take advantage of this feature.

Google Maps Insight Tool displays a bar graph of where the user visited and the mode of transportation used Photo Provider: Gadget 360 / Screenshot

Google has extensive data about a user’s location and location history, which is used to display the data in Insights. Users will see their monthly travel history. It also shows the user’s means of transportation used during a particular period, from walking to flying. All transport modes also have a bar chart to see how much transport mode the user depends on.

In addition to transportation, Insights also shows the types of places the user has visited. Locations are categorized as shopping, food and drink, attractions, hotels, airports and more. Google Maps displays a well-laid out bar chart of the time users spend in each category.

Finally, the Google Maps Insight tool also has a highlighting feature that shows you the busiest days of the month your users have spent. It shows where they visited and the mode of transportation they used most during the month.

