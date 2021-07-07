Spider’s sci-fi take against the French Revolution reveals first gameplay





Steelrising is an action RPG set in the dirty streets of Paris in the 18th century in the midst of the French Revolution. Oh, and there are robots. Most of these murderous clockwork robots belong to Louis XVI himself and are designed to protect the fateful monarchy from revolutionaries. As Aegisan’s android guard belonging to Marie Antoinette, you will need to use these powers, and perhaps your superhuman abilities to fight the king himself.

Sounds wild and promising. Spiders have a reputation for ambitious RPGs with a bit rough edges, such as Greedfall, The Technomancer, and Mars: War Logs. Steelrising seems to be taking further action, with Spiders CEO Jehanne Rousseau writing, “We are focusing on fast-paced combat.”

“If you’ve played like Souls, SteelRising will feel familiar to you,” Rousseau continues. “This is one of the reasons I want you to play as an automaton. Aegis is much more acrobatic than humans. She brings great agility and verticality in every battle. In addition, she locks various tools throughout her adventure. Open up new gameplay possibilities in combat, as well as new paths to explore. “

The above footage is undoubtedly proud of its soul influence, and is encountered as a fusion of Sekiro’s speed and agility, and Bloodborne’s monotonous Victorian setting. Aegis is a melee attack with lightning speed, but it also has projectiles.

Lauren wrote in our review that it was “not particularly exciting,” but Greedfall has become quite heavy in combat. When quoting the Souls series as an influence, there are very steep hills to climb to meet expectations for that battle. Expect Spiders to manage it when Steelrising is released in June 2022.

