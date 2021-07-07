Victoria Trials “Smart” Bicycle Light Technology to Improve Road Safety for Cyclists





The Victorian government has announced a test using smart bike light technology. We hope this will help cyclists find new ways to reduce road trauma.

According to a statement by Prime Minister Daniel Andrews, “cyclists are one of the most vulnerable road users because they do not have the same protection as the people in the car and are at increased risk of death or injury in the event of an unforeseen event. “.

The 12-month Light Insight Trial (LIT) will give 1,000 Victorian people access to smart bike lights from Northern Ireland’s cycling technology company See.Sense. The state is used to obtain traffic safety data.

Technicians collect data such as crash events, near-miss incidents, rapid acceleration and deceleration, turns, road conditions, average speed, dwell time, and rider feedback.

According to Andrews, Wright works with smartphone apps that send data.

The Transport Accidents Commission, along with See.Sense, developed the trial in collaboration with research partners Deakin University and iMOVE CRC. See.Sense lights have been tried by government authorities in Dublin, London, the Netherlands and Manchester.

The Prime Minister said the data from LIT would provide insight into how people ride and what could affect their safety. He added that it could also help inform cyclists in future policymaking and infrastructure improvement.

Elsewhere in Victoria, the state advertises the success of free mobile charging equipment.

The unit is located at eight CBDs in Melbourne and a train station in the city center, and public transport minister Ben Carroll has announced that it has been used more than 9,000 times.

The unit operates at Flinders Street, Flag Staff, Melbourne Central, Parliament Building, Richmond, North Melbourne, South Yarra and Southern Cross Stations.

You can charge a total of 168 phones at any time.

All stations except Melbourne Central include a charging unit located in a ticket-free area that is accessible to the general public and can charge a variety of smartphones, including iOS and Android devices.

The charging unit looks like a vending machine, similar to a pay charging station in a shopping center or airport, but free to use.

According to Carroll’s statement, “When the cell phone battery is full, people using the PTV app and those using the new online tool Ride Space will find the train congestion and quietness before boarding. Get real-time information about sex.

