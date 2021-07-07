Google Core Update July 2021





We barely entered July when the expected July core update hit. After a few days of rollout, you can now analyze your data. In this article, we’ll look at the affected domains, winners, and losers.

In the last few weeks, Google has prepared a true update feast, from the first core update in June to the launch of the Page Experience update, the two spam updates in the last few weeks, and the current core update in July 2021. did. : Never have so many officially confirmed Google updates in such a short amount of time.

The current July core update can be considered an extension of the June core update. Google has previously announced that it has not completed all planned changes, but has already implemented the changes completed in June and postponed the rest. July.

The following images have been linked to live data.

2 core updates in 4 weeks

With so many updates in the last few weeks (5 weeks), it’s important to be able to properly separate updates from domain impact. This is the only way to identify the cause and effect.

In fact, there are some examples that responded to some or many updates, as well as the domains that were affected by the individual updates. The following is an example of a domain lost in both June and July core updates.

It’s hard to find an example of a double winner with the June and July core updates, but you can see it in the entertainment department.

And here’s an example of a domain that was hit by spam updates (Part 1 and Part 2) and the July core update in both the entertainment and money arena.

Many winners are making a profit following the loss in the December 2020 core update.

Where there are winners, there are also losers. In the automotive sector (covering areas such as automotive sales, finance and accessories), there have been many moves in both directions.

Other sectors that have seen significant changes are probably relevant. Music, video, celebrity, lyrics and TV websites are regularly featured in Core Updates and will be visible this week as well. You need to wonder how Google’s machine learning is progressing with the lyrics of modern songs!

Spam updates have had a huge impact. Page experience updates cannot be measured yet.

Two unobtrusive spam updates from Google have had a significant impact on the affected domains. It’s easy to see in this project.

The domain dealsan.uk is focused on rehosting Amazon and Ebay product offerings, naturally using affiliate code when possible, and effectively removed by two spam updates.

By the way, the measurable impact of updating Page Experience has not yet been confirmed. Domains with (very) bad Core Web Vital values ​​will not be ranked worse than before. But who knows, maybe something will come in the end. Google spent 2.5 months completing the rollout.

Regular core updates

Looking at the affected domains reveals familiar patterns in this July core update. Many projects have been affected by previous updates, with some of YMYML’s big losers, and entertainment in the form of lyrics, celebrities, and television information is clearly visible. Dictionary, translation and listing sites are still moving around. One of the interesting and unexpected losses comes from the travel industry.

Winners and losers

As already mentioned, this July core update is reminiscent of many of the known core updates of the last few years. To improve the impression of the representative winners and losers, here are two excerpts from the corresponding list: The first 20 winners:

Google Core Update July 2021: UK Winners (Percentage, SISTRIX Data)

But of course, many domains have lost visibility with this core update. Here is also a selected list of 20 losers:

Google Core Update July 2021: UK Losers (Percentage, SISTRIX Data)

Conclusion: Google Update Summer

Google has confirmed five updates in just a few weeks. For a long time, there wasn’t much movement in SERP. It’s more important than ever to be able to see exactly which Google updates are affecting the visibility of your domain. Daily visibility data from SISTRIX is the perfect basis for this.

But with all the short-term hustle and bustle, don’t forget Google’s long-term goals. Show searchers the best content at the right time. Those who understand Google’s thinking (search quality assessment guidelines – as described in PDF) and are working towards the same goal will not lose in the long run.

Country DE, ES, IT core update data

