Event Summary: Summer is here. In short, the fall tech event is just around the corner.





With the further relaxation of the COVID-19 restrictions around Maryland, the autumn conference calendar is now visible and direct attendance is on the agenda.

The Maryland Tech Council recently began registering for the 2021 Bio-Innovation Conference. The conference will provide direct and virtual experiences to the local life sciences community. The meeting will be held from October 4th to 5th and registration is available online. Key topics at the conference include vaccines, biomanufacturing, and cell therapy.

The location has not yet been announced, but the conference has already promised the technology. It uses a virtual event platform called the BIO One-on-One Partnering System that allows participants to pre-schedule a virtual 30-minute meeting in the meeting space. At meetings and networks with life science leaders.

“The 2021 Bio-Innovation Conference will be a valuable forum for anyone looking to deepen their relationships with experts and explore the future of life sciences in the post-pandemic world,” said Marty, CEO of the Maryland Tech Council. Rosendale said in a statement.

Take a look at other events that offer technicians and entrepreneurs the opportunity to share their skills with fellow professionals.

The virtual version of Baltimore’s monthly JavaScript meetup includes a pair of speakers. Aaron Brewer introduces plopdown.video, a tool for annotating videos. Following the event description, Chris Uehlinger provides tips on Github workflows and features such as “git mv” for renaming items and “git reflo” for “save bacon when things go wrong”. To do.

This introductory webinar session will show you how to use the data visualization tool Tableau to further influence your data. The webinar is led by Jennifer Newsome, who has discovered insights into the technology, media, and advertising industries for 15 years as a data visualization and business intelligence consultancy business called Data Unicorn Analytics.

With this virtual meetup, Data Works MD provides an introduction to Datawave, Accumulo’s complete ingestion, querying, and analysis framework. The program is open sourced by the National Security Agency, leveraging Accumulo’s capabilities, providing APIs for processing structured and unstructured data, and boasting a flexible and scalable backend. .. The webinar will be led by Hanna Pern, who has contributed to research and development and programs centered on Accumro and Hadoop for 11 years in Northrop Grumman. She is currently a software developer and leader in Tiber Technologies, focusing on Datawave and distributed computing technology.

NaoJ at the Maryland Development Center in downtown Baltimore. This month’s meet-up, hosted by Gamo, will feature Brad Hennessie, CEO of NextStep Robotics. The company has commercialized foot drop treatment options to help survivors of stroke. Hennessy shares his experience with logistics to start a company, covering topics such as entity types, which states, team formations, and stock splits.

Thursday, June 29th Registration from 7pm to 10pm

The Global Consortium (GCEC) Annual Meeting of the Entrepreneurship Center will be held in Boltmore. Organized by the University of Baltimore and Loyola University, Maryland, the event brings together more than 500 leaders in campus life to share best practices and a program on the theme of “Leading Entrepreneurship: Successful Revitalization.” Will be developed. The early registration price is available until August 15th.

Donte Kirby is a member of the 2020-2021 Corps of Report for America, an initiative of the Groundtruth Project that pairs young journalists with local newsrooms. This position is supported by the Robert W. Deutsch Foundation. -30-

