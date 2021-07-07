A bigger, better switch screen is exactly what I wanted





At least in many corners of the internet I read all day, the reaction to OLED Nintendo Switch wasn’t very positive. Not surprisingly, a really reliable report suggested a more powerful model with 4K output, but the final product has the same internal structure as today’s switches. If you prefer to play Nintendo games on your TV, the new version of the larger OLED screen will do nothing for you.

But I’m still buying it. Proper screen upgrades have been my most desired switch feature since the console was launched, and are now more important than ever.

When it was released in 2019, I replaced the released model Switch with Switch Lite. I thought that most of the appeal of Switch was its portable nature. Would you like to go all-in to a more sophisticated and compact version with a real D? -pad? There are many reasons not to do so.

Switch Lite is great for many games, but it’s rarely used for many other games. The screen is too small to read all the text of Fire Emblem Three House or understand the actions of the Astral Chain. The cross-save feature makes it a great portable Hades machine for when Im is away from the PC, except that you can hardly see what’s happening on the screen. And for obvious reasons, you can forget about Ring Fit Adventure.

It’s a lot bigger than a regular Switches 6.2-inch display, but there are differences. At the very least, you can play the worst criminals on TV, if you want. The biggest strength of Switchs is how to play the same game in TV mode and handheld mode, but Switch Lite has only one option, as some titles are inevitably better suited than others.

The new OLED switch should solve the problem completely. Of course, there is a TV dock, but even in handheld mode, the slim bezel doesn’t make the console itself noticeably larger, and the larger the screen, the much easier it is to play the games mentioned above. And OLED panel technology should, in theory, make them look much better with deeper blacks and more vibrant colors. The LCD panel of the current switch model is at best sufficient.

The kickstand for OLED switches seems to be significantly improved.

This is mainly because I regret the move to Switch Lite, but I think the OLED Switch could be a solid upgrade from the launch model. The kickstand looks much better, and the larger the screen, the more practical it is to play local multiplayer games in tabletop mode. According to Nintendo, you’ll get the same battery life improvements that were introduced when the switch was updated to the original switch in 2019.

There is a reservation for OLED switches. Considering that a regular switch has been $ 299 since its launch in 2017, it feels like a price increase at $ 350. For example, I really want my screen not to use the PenTile-style sub-pixel matrix commonly found in OLED panels. This is because 720p and 7 inches can look pretty rough. (My guess / hope is to use the full RGB layout, as PS Vita did almost 10 years ago.)

But in most cases, Im is happy to be able to play more Switch games again. Wright has dropped my Switch playtime off a cliff in the last few years, and it’s so cute, but I’m glad to see behind it.

