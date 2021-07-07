Windows 11: Microsoft has moved the start button.Here’s how to get it back to where you belong





After updating to Windows 11, you need to change this setting to return the Start menu to its normal location.

Sarah Tew / CNET

As far as I can remember, the iconic Windows Start button was always in the lower left corner of my PC screen. This is a predictable location for buttons, which is an important part of navigating your computer, but in the next version of Windows, Microsoft has redesigned the taskbar.

With Windows 11 releases after this year,[スタート]By default, all taskbar icons, including buttons, are centered on your computer’s display. But don’t be afraid! The current Insider Preview, which can be installed by anyone with a compatible PC, allows you to move the Start button along with the rest of the taskbar to a proven location.

Make more use of technology

Learn smart gadgets and internet tips and tricks with CNET’s HowTo newsletter.

Not all PCs can be upgraded to Windows 11 at the time of release. You can use this free tool to check if your PC meets all the requirements.

To move the start button, you need to jump to the settings app.

Screenshot by Jason Cipriani / CNET How to move the start button back to the left

There are several ways to access the Settings app. Press the Windows key and letter I at the same time, or[スタート]Click the button[固定アプリ]Of the section[設定]Click the gear icon. Another option is[スタート]Open the menu[設定]Is to start typing. Of course, there are other ways to get there, but I think you understand the point.

You can return the start button to its original location with just a few clicks.

Screenshots by Jason Cipriani / ZDNet

With the Settings app open, in the list of options on the left side of the window[パーソナライズ]Click. Scroll down and click until you see the taskbar options.When you get there, scroll down to the bottom of the options where you can see the taskbar behavior and now it says Center[タスクバーの配置]Click the dropdown. Change to the left.

And so, the Start menu and the rest of the taskbar items move completely to the left side of the screen as usual.

Keep in mind that not all PCs running Windows 10 will be updated to Windows 11 later this year. Here’s how to check if your PC does. Windows 11 has a lot of new features and here are some highlights.

I’m playing now: Look at this: How to install a beta version of Windows 11-and why you probably …

5:11

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/computing/windows-11-microsoft-moved-the-start-button-heres-how-to-put-it-back-where-it-belongs/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos