Supported by Google, BlackRock and Benioff





A set of Skysat satellites before launch.

Planet

Planet Labs, a satellite imagery and data specialist, is preparing to announce a merger with SPAC for listing on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

Planet Labs has merged with dMY Technology Group IV, a special purpose acquisition company that trades under the ticker DMYQ on the New York Stock Exchange. The transaction earned the space company a $ 2.8 billion share valuation and is expected to close in the fourth quarter, resulting in Planet listing on the New York Stock Exchange on the Ticker PL.

“Planet is a data company where we are a mature business, with 190 satellites, the largest Earth image fleet ever, and a huge new and unique dataset that is more than 10 times larger than anyone else. “” Said Will Marshall, co-founder and CEO of Planet. I told CNBC.

DYMQ shares rose 2% from the previous closing price of $ 9.81 in pre-market trading.

Co-founder and CEO Will Marshall

Planet

The deal will raise a total of $ 434 million for Planet. This includes a $ 200 million PIPE round or private investment in public equity led by BlackRock and attended by TIME Ventures from Google, Koch and Marc Benioff. Previously, Planet raised more than $ 380 million from investors such as Google, DFJ, Lux Capital, DCVC, Founders Fund and Space Capital.

“When we enter this important milestone for the planet, I’m really excited to have such a quality partner,” Marshall said. “We have been doing this for a long time.”

The planet will participate in the trend of space companies exposed through the first Virgin Galactic and SPAC deals of recent generations in 2019. Rocket Builder Astra and AST and Science, which focus on satellite broadband, have begun trading respectively. The next few months.

Data subscription business

Planet has launched 462 satellites so far, and the current orbital fleet has 21 satellites capable of capturing images at a resolution of 50 centimeters and about 120 satellites capable of capturing images at a resolution of nearly 3 meters. I will. Resolution is a way of measuring the details that a satellite can image, so the smaller the resolution, the better the quality of what is on the ground.

Marshall said its high-quality resolution satellites would create a “once a day scan of the entire Earth’s land mass.”

The company’s images are then fed to a data index that Planet makes the planet “searchable” for more than 600 customers. Planet’s customer contracts are set up as subscriptions, 90% of which are regular annual contracts. Its existing income can be broadly divided into four sectors: citizens 24%, agriculture 23%, defense and intelligence 22%, mapping 17%.

“Analysis is the basis for the biggest trillion dollar trends taking place in the global economy due to digital transformation in various industries,” Marshall said. “‘You can’t manage what you can’t measure.'”

He analogized Planet as a data business rather than a satellite company, just as Google is a search engine and advertising business rather than a server company.

“They have servers on the backend, yes … Planet has satellites on the backend, and we’re really good at them,” Marshall said. “But we are a data business that sells data to our clients. That’s the value they get.”

Over $ 100 million last year

Planet generated $ 113 million in revenue last year as fiscal year 2021 ended on January 31st. Marshall says Planet “doesn’t need as much cash” as this SPAC raise, but the company will grow with it. Its sales, marketing, and software lines.

The company aims to generate revenue on an adjusted EBITDA basis by early 2025 and increase revenue to nearly $ 700 million by early 2026.

“We are now ready to go out to the world, and the world really needs us,” Marshall said. “When we look around the world, almost every company in every industry needs to measure ESG. [environmental, social and governance] Targets, all governments in all countries, need to measure their emissions. “”

“We have to be a global business, and we’re there,” Marshall added.

