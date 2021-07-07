This is why the 2021 system change demands better technology.





Traditional approaches and solutions are either too expensive or failing and require system-level changes to meet the SDGs. To meet these complex challenges, system change efforts require technology for successful system expansion. The required technology may already exist. Although software and data that change human behavior are already widespread, these features may also increase the effectiveness of people in solving major social problems.

The 17 Sustainable Development Goals focus on huge goals such as zero hunger, zero poverty, gender equality and response to climate change. They were designed to be met by 2030, but the latest forecast show went well towards 2092. Normal business is obviously not working.

Policy professionals often describe these as evil issues. Not because they are evil, but because they are reluctant to resolve. Because they are difficult:

There is more than one specific cause, but there are many factors that contribute to a problem or challenge. The solution is obvious and the cause and effect are always clear. They require many groups to coordinate and focus on various aspects of the problem that a single organization is inadequate.

Traditional approaches and solutions are either too expensive or have already failed. Achieving these goals in our lifetime requires system-level changes. System changes are not a new topic in the area of ​​social benefits, and many of these efforts have already focused on the SDGs, considering the promising work of Catalyst 2030 and its member organizations. But what is lacking in many of these efforts is technology. Successful system change efforts require a level of scale that would not be possible without better applications of technology, especially software and data.

What are the biggest risks the world faces in 2021?

Image: World Economic Forum

Three Challenges Faced by Technology 1. Learning Challenges

System change efforts target problems that go against simple solutions due to complexity and interactions between multiple root causes. The world is changing rapidly and humans often do not behave as we expect. The latest technology platforms make it much cheaper to collect large amounts of data about human behavior, allowing us to build solutions that incorporate rapid feedback and learning. Smart innovators adapt as they learn more and set aside the original idea in favor of a much better idea.

Tech now enables large-scale learning at a relatively low cost and provides insights into whether our intervention is improving or exacerbating things. You can easily hear and respond to both individual and collective voices. Even better, it allows people to put tools in the hands of solving their own problems, an approach that is likely to lead to more learning and ultimately lasting change. ..

2. Adjustment issues

There is no single organization that solves system-level problems. To truly tackle system-level challenges, even if you are working on different aspects of your solution, you often need to work with thousands of organizations and millions of people. This is a communication and data challenge, and the latest technology has created new ways to address it at an affordable price. Common metrics and data standards reduce tuning costs and facilitate the creation of shared software platforms.

It enables funders to responsibly support more innovations in creating portfolios focused on achieving the desired social outcomes. It is more practical to focus on the outcome (what) than to identify the activity (method) of the program. This shift to more adjustments is already evident in the trend towards multi-donor funds focused on system changes.

3. Resource issues

Many social and human services programs were developed in an era when scale-up meant adding more people and more money. If the scale of the problem doubles, addressing the problem in the old-fashioned way can double the funding, or many people will not be serviced or will be inadequate. Meaning.

Technology is needed to do more at less cost. The only way to double the impact without doubling the money is to allow staff to help more people with less effort, or better yet, to allow people to solve the problem themselves. To have a smarter solution. Banks need to apply the same kind of technology that enables them to serve more customers with fewer staff to meet the social needs of more people with fewer resources.

The Societal Platforms DIKSHA project is a good example of how technology has helped achieve system-level change. By inserting a QR code into a printed textbook, we have already affected more than 100 million students. This is a mechanism for distributing materials to improve educator education and enrich the student experience.

Future method

Fortunately, there are two strong facts in the social sector, and efforts to reach a positive system are changing. First, most social change jobs rely heavily on information that is used effectively. If the solution transfers knowledge rather than people or physical objects, it is much easier to create a solution that is 5x or 10x more cost effective. It is difficult to provide twice as much food or twice as many face-to-face training sessions without doubling your budget. Programs that provide information on how to grow more food, route more efficiently, or reduce waste can be extended much cheaper. Providing digital content instead of face-to-face training has the potential to reach more people at a lower cost.

Second, the technology you need probably already exists. The use of software and data to change human behavior is already widespread, but so far the focus has been on product and politician sales. It is timeless to adapt these existing features to increase the effectiveness of those who solve major social problems.

From inequality to girls’ education to disaster relief, social innovators are tackling the world’s most serious challenges affecting all of us, especially vulnerable and excluded groups. Visibility, credibility, access to funding, favorable policy making and, in some cases, understanding of world affairs and access to decision makers are needed to achieve maximum impact and begin addressing the root cause.

The Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship supports more than 400 late social innovators. By providing an unparalleled global platform, the Foundation’s goal is to highlight and expand a proven and influential model of social innovation. We help strengthen and grow in this area by presenting best-in-class examples, replication models, and cutting-edge research on Social Innovation.

Meet the people who change the world: Social innovators in 2020. A global network of experts, partner agencies, World Economic Forum members and business members are invited to nominate outstanding social innovators. Contact us to become a member or partner of the World Economic Forum.

Successful system changes in 2021 require better tools and better data.

In order to better target limited funds, we need to use the data to understand what works and what doesn’t. With the latest communication tools, organizations need to strengthen their ability to help solve major social problems at the local and macro levels. To enable all organizations to deliver services more effectively, they need to use existing productivity tools. We need to incorporate rapid learning, better coordination and technological advantages into our efforts to change unjust social systems.

Technology alone cannot solve system problems. Social innovation is needed to drive better behavior. But social innovation that doesn’t make the most of technology never reaches scale. Social innovation and the technologies that enable it are essential for system change and the achievement of common social goals of society.

