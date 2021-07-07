Don’t Count Nintendo Switch Pro





Nintendo Switch is fine. As Alex says, there is no urgent reason for Nintendo to replace it now. But does that mean that today’s new OLED variants have completely shattered the dream of a more powerful Switch Pro that allows you to play games like Xenoblade 2, Hyrule Warriors, and Persona 5 Striker without having to chuggle?

I haven’t ruled out Switch Pro yet, partly because I’m struggling to believe that Nintendo can resist launching as many models as the market holds.

And if I were Nintendo, I was saving Switch Pro for a while.

Today, Nintendo will have to fight chip shortages and a slowdown in pandemic game development to replace consoles that are already off the shelves? But when fast-forwarding to 2022, the company may have a more pressing reason than building a switch with more horsepower.

Easy choice

If the rumors are true, Nintendo has been tinkering with more powerful switches over the last few years, but has decided to refrain from it repeatedly. In March 2019, Takashi Mochizuki, a longtime reporter in the gaming industry, wrote that Nintendo simply announced a model with extended battery life, and that the new switch will enhance its capabilities for enthusiastic video gamers. .. In March of this year, Mochizuki became more specific about the new OLED switch to be released this year. Thanks to Nvidia DLSS, it has better graphics and processing when streamed on TV, and an upgraded Nvidia Corp chip with 4K graphics. But as we now know, the OLED model doesn’t have a new CPU, period. It has the same guts.

The Switch doesn’t really need a new chip and we can claim it here as we claim it, but Nintendo may have struggled to get a new CPU first. not.

Remember that we were in the midst of a historic tip shortage. This deficiency seems to have no end. Megacorporations buy as much chip-building capability as possible from the very few players who actually make silicon. TSMC, which reportedly produces 92% (and the remaining 60%) of the world’s most advanced chips, prioritizes Apple and the hit carmakers over other companies. It is said.

Even if Nvidia designs a new Tegra processor, builds some sample parts, and Nintendo designs a new Switch Pro around it, Nintendo’s suppliers need to meet particular demand and fill store shelves. It is not always possible to produce chips. Unlike the shortages found on the PS5, Xbox Series X, and now all decent Nvidia and AMD graphics cards, a serious shortage of Switch Pro can occur.

But if Nintendo sticks to today’s Nvidia Tegra chips, there’s no need to fight for additional capacity. TSMC is required to maintain an existing chip that already has significant capacity. The production line now supplies enough chips for more than 28 million consoles annually.

What’s more, Nintendo has successfully overcome the wave of shortages in the past to generate tremendous sales (most not only Nintendo Wii, but also early Switch), but the lack of Switch Pro is more harmful than it helps. May affect.

The existing Nintendo Switch has been the best-selling console in the United States for 30 consecutive months, with global sales up 44% in the first three months of the year. Nintendo probably doesn’t want to endanger its momentum with mixed messages about how the switch isn’t easy to buy and whether the newer and more powerful switch will play the same game as the old one (committed on the Wii U). Wrong, and definitely with the new Nintendo 3DS). It’s not clear if Nintendo is ready to show off the power of Switch Pro and justify it, but the Breath of the Wild sequel is scheduled for 2022. I haven’t heard much about Metroid Prime 4 since Nintendo resumed development in 2019. Bayonetta 3 has no release date yet. That potential Nintendo was surprised at its sleeves, but the pandemic didn’t make game development easier.

When Nintendo announced its first Switch revision in 2019, and even today, experts explained that Midcycle Refresh was primarily designed to maintain momentum. Nintendo has done this portable for years, explains NPD analyst Matt Piscatella:

At that time, Nintendo’s portable revisions stabilized the demand curve and strengthened ASP. They aimed to maintain sales performance and prevent price cuts and inventory obsolescence. Switch OLED is just outside this successful playbook.

Matt Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) July 6, 2021

And while OLED switches don’t need a new Nvidia chip to maintain their momentum today, if Nintendo feels it needs it, it will prevent Nintendo from dropping a new processor (probably literally) on that OLED switch in the future. There is nothing.

One of the striking things about the full-size Nintendo Switch update in 2019 was that the internal design was barely changed. Examining the exploded photos at the time, the new motherboard and processor looked like drop-in replacements of the same size, same layout, and same battery.

Perhaps next year, when Nintendo regains pressure to keep Switch sales high, no longer has to vie for chips, and system-selling video games like the Breath of the Wild sequel are ready and ready to try again. Probably. Nintendo drops its new and improved Nvidia Tegra chip into this year’s OLED-powered switch, giving it a snappy name like the New Nintendo Switch i Max Plus Remake Intergrade, adding Bluetooth headphone support, and calling it a day. can do.

