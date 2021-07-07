Google Chat Review: Bad for a Slack clone, but good for a consumer chat app





Magnification / Google Chat, just a few of its many form factors.

Google Chat was recently officially released for consumers. In short, it’s time to return to everyone’s favorite theme, Google Messaging Services.

Google Chat is the latest in a long and incredible line of Google’s (usually) short-lived messaging applications, but it’s a bit more important than most others. Clubs under the age of 2 are full of losers, but Google Wave (2009-2010), Buzz (2010-2011), Disco (2011-2012), Google + Messenger (2011-2013), Spaces (2016-2017), Allo (2016-2019), and YouTube Messages (2017-2019) One continuous throughline is the original Google Talk user. Google Talk was Google’s first chat application, launched in 2005 (often unofficially nicknamed “GChat”). In 2013, Google Talk was upgraded in-place to Google Hangouts. It was (mostly) compatible with Google’s OG chat service. Google Hangouts users will now be seamlessly upgraded to Google Chat for 16 years of confused and functional Google messaging.

Recently, I feel that all I’m doing is spreading the dire situation about Google’s latest shutdown and deployment of messaging apps on arrival. But be aware in advance that Google Chat is actually pretty good! The best messaging app in Google’s history, which requires compatibility with Google Hangouts to date, means it’s also a valuable successor to Google Hangouts. The app features a lot of client support, an online account instead of the limited phone number system pushed by Google Pay and Google Allo, and a smooth migration process for existing chats and contacts. It’s not as fully functional as the more stable chat systems that have existed for years, but if you’re looking for a basic across many devices, this 1.0 version of Google Chat is honestly not bad.

Google recently presided over the transition of several dumpling fire services. However, when the inevitable Google Hangouts shutdown arrives (date undecided), the time in Google Chat so far shows that it won’t be a catastrophe.

You can fill the graveyard with Google’s previous instant messaging app, but I can’t believe I’m going to write this. I sincerely believe that Google Chat is more likely to survive than many ancestors. The big factor is “money”. Despite the machine gun fire of Google’s messaging app release, Google has never released a messaging app with a solid monetization plan. Google Chat changes that.

Google Chat was born out of Google Workspace (formerly known as “GSuite”) division as a competitor to Slack. Google charges Workspace, making it one of the more stable branches of Google’s product line. Making money usually means surviving, and Google Chat will make money as part of your workspace.

Technically, Hangouts also spent some time as part of the Google Workspace package, but I’m applying for the final death of Hangouts under the “not invented here” syndrome. Both Hangouts and Google Chat are Google products, but the different departments of Google don’t actually work together or make final adjustments. That’s why there are so many messaging apps in the first place. Hangouts came from the first Google+ project that Google worked with as a company (a bribe was needed to make it happen). Hangouts became an orphan when Google+ died.

Hangouts was eventually adopted by the GSuite division, but was abandoned because it couldn’t actually meet the needs of the enterprise.

The number of Slack users has increased since 2014, a year after Hangouts was developed.

In the years since Google Hangouts started, Slack has become an enterprise jaguar notebook. Enterprise chat apps are the usual way for businesses to communicate, especially as telecommuting is becoming more and more real. If you want to spend $ 1 on the value of a great enterprise chat app, it’s obviously $ 27.7 billion. That’s the amount Salesforce paid to buy Slack in December this year. Longtime Google rival Microsoft has also entered the enterprise chat market and launched Microsoft Teams in 2017. Believe it or not, Teams is now bigger than Slack.

Slack doesn’t compete with Google Workspace because Slack often complements each other. However, Microsoft Office 365 definitely competes with Google Workspace. Also, when Microsoft Teams took off, Office 365 had a competitive enterprise chat app, and Google Workspace didn’t. Google Workspace is Google’s leading enterprise product. It has to compete in enterprise chat and its chosen warrior is Google Chat.

However, while we’ll talk about the consumer release of Google Chat, replacing Google Hangouts will ultimately suck up an army of consumer users. So why is Google Chat also an enterprise chat app? Nobody really knows outside of Google. Google’s actions over the last 16 years show that consumer messaging is not considered a service worth a continuous, stable investment. Individual employees start the project, but when they leave or are promoted, no one picks up the cloak and the project dies. In many cases, no one in the company mourns or notices death. This is in contrast to services such as Ads, Search, Gmail, Chrome and Android. These services can have a lot of personnel changes, but they will continue to run. They are considered important.

I would like to emphasize that this is the exact opposite of what most of Google’s competitors think. For example, iMessage is an absolute pillar of the Apple ecosystem, which Apple calls “one of the most important apps in the mobile environment.” However, Google’s logic seems to be “consumer messages don’t show ads, so they don’t deserve long-term support.” If we follow that inference, it makes some sense to piggyback a free consumer chat app over a money-making enterprise chat app.

Being “enterprise first” explains some of Google Chat’s weirder UI decisions. Part of the UI is to provide a rough copy of Slack. The rest of us have to deal with it, but it’s actually weird.

