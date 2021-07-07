Altada Technology Solutions Appoints Mirep P. Walsh as Chief Commercial Officer | Business





Altada Technology Solutions (Altada), a global provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enhance automation and data-driven decision making, today announced that Mire P. Walsh has been appointed Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). Did. Mire leads a company’s commercial strategy that enables Altada to deliver value across multiple sectors from its San Francisco office and further build business relationships.

Altada co-founder and CEO Allan Beechinor welcomes Mire to a diverse and global team as it continues to develop cutting-edge solutions that unleash the true potential of AI and change the world for the better. I’m happy. Mire is a leader in global strategic growth, with extensive experience in building long-term relationships and conducting large-scale transactions and partnerships between sectors. Miles’ expertise in digital transformation and scaling initiatives helps accelerate and maximize the impact of innovative AI solutions on a growing client base.

Prior to joining Altada, he was Senior Vice President of Digital Technology at Enterprise Ireland, Venture Capital and Trade Division of the Government of Ireland. In that role, she advised, supported and oversaw a global team of travel technology portfolio companies. She was also closely involved in the development and construction of deep tech companies. Mire has successfully promoted a new major strategic partnership while advocating for its clients through financial support, emergency response plans and product development initiatives to support future growth. Prior to that, he was Director of Digital & Online Strategy at Subdirect Inc., a market leader in the development of subscription modeling strategies. Mire is also a Sales & Marketing Partner and Vice President of Next Steps Marketing, helping to create consulting practices, including digital transformation.

Altada Technology Solutions CCO Mirep. Walsh said: Companies know that adopting AI solutions remains at the forefront of innovation and is the key to proactively solving problems, but technology needs to work. Altadas uses advanced privacy-conscious solutions and expertise to drive innovation, solve unique needs and establish itself as a leader in AI. I’m excited to join a creative team that is passionate about my work.

In May of this year, Altada appointed Trucle Nguyen as Chief Innovation Officer to lead the company’s innovation strategy. More recently, Trinity College Dublin Idea Workspace Altada and Tangent have announced Empire, the winner of the 2021 Alsesser AI Program Competition. Alsessor AI was launched in November 2020 by Altada and Tangent with the mission of supporting other AI entrepreneurs during the startup phase.

Altadas’ mission is to incorporate privacy by design so that the wide range of AI possibilities can be responsibly deployed without compromising integrity. Altadas’ real-world solutions ensure that businesses are successful with automated and data-driven decision making, increasing profitability through AI wonders, while ensuring that ethical and reliable AI is an absolute priority. I will.

About Altada Technology Solutions

With offices in the United States and Europe, Altada provides scalable artificial intelligence solutions to companies in healthcare, financial services, travel, cybersecurity, security and entertainment. The Altadas solution successfully drives data-driven decision making. Its executive and technical teams have over 20 years of expertise in AI technology. Altada maintains the highest standards of ethics and codes of conduct in all business relationships and strongly supports diversity, fairness and inclusiveness.

