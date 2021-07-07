Biden faces a “moment of calculation” over a vast Russian cyberattack





Biden is potentially important to the United States if Russia continues to protect ransomware gangs in violation of international standards after two ransomware attacks in May disrupted U.S. gasoline and meat supplies. I vowed to take action through cyber features. But the REvils holiday weekend breach of hundreds or thousands of companies, from Kaseya to their customers and those companies, suggests Putin didn’t take the Bidens threat seriously. I am.

Biden and his appointees remained ambiguous about the next steps in the administration, leaving no statement as to whether the attack crossed any red line, as details about the extent of the companies hacked in Operation Kaseya continued to be revealed. was.

“The damage to U.S. companies seems to be minimal, but we’re still gathering information about the full attack,” Biden told reporters Tuesday. “More about this in the next few days.” I need to speak. “

“We are happy with our ability to respond,” he added.

White House spokesman Jen Psaki told reporters earlier Tuesday that US and Russian officials were discussing the Kaseya attack at a high level and would meet next week to discuss ransomware.

If the Kremlin cannot or does not take action against criminals [residing] In Russia, she said we would take action on our own.

Biden will convene key leaders from several agencies, including the Department of State, the Department of Justice, the Department of Homeland Security, and intelligence agencies, to discuss ransomware and its overall strategic efforts to counter it on Wednesday. He said.

The reaction is unlikely to satisfy policy makers that only bold actions can deliver the awakening call that Putin needs to receive.

John Katko (RN.Y.), a ranking member of the House of Representatives Department of Homeland Security, told the Daily Mail on Monday that he faced countless moments when it came to deterrence. Enemies like Russia are creating safe havens for villains, and we must project power.

So far, Kaseya’s attack seems to be different from Maze’s digital strike against Colonial Pipeline and the meat packaging giant JBS. There is at least one important aspect. It does not affect important infrastructure facilities such as power plants and hospitals declared by Biden. -Limitations on the June 16 meeting with Putin in Geneva.

In fact, among the many victims of Kaseya violations, the major US businesses have not yet been identified. The most visible impact to date has been the closure of the Swedish supermarket chain. This also sets the attack apart from the major global ransomware outbreaks of the past that have crippled targets from Pfizer to the shipping giant Maersk.

Nothing has been seen at this stage regarding the impact on significant functionality, US officials requesting anonymity said they would discuss the ongoing cyber incident.

RNC said Tuesday, as well as the weekend, that one of its tech vendors was one of the victims of a cyberattack. However, the Commission reiterated that the investigation did not find any indication that hackers had obtained data from Republican organizations.

RNC Chief of Staff Richard Walters was informed in a statement that a third-party provider, Synex, had been compromised over the weekend. “I immediately blocked all access to the cloud environment from my Synex account. Our team worked with Microsoft to review the system, but after a thorough investigation, we had access to RNC data. We couldn’t. We will continue to work with Microsoft and federal law enforcement authorities on this issue.

The Republican National Committee made similar comments in a statement to Bloomberg on Saturday.

A second U.S. official said the attack probably did not cross the executive branch because the attack did not appear to target critical infrastructure and had no clear connection to the Kremlin. But the official also said the administration needed to be clearer with the Russians about what the red line really was.

In a statement to reporters on Saturday during his trip to Michigan, Biden appeared to be focusing on whether the Kremlin was directly responsible for the attack. The original idea was not the Kremlin, but he was still uncertain, the president said.

Nonetheless, some cyber researchers quickly categorized Kaseya’s operations as major cyberattacks and insidious, given that hackers exploited trusted software providers to deliver malware.

The government is still trying to understand the scope of the problem, according to Homeland Security officials. DHS officials have requested anonymity due to the confidentiality of the matter. Currently, there is no good way to know who is affected and how much CISA is affected.

Mr Kaseya was very sensitive to inquiries from the federal government, and the first US officials said they had a very good relationship so far.

Nonetheless, the attack could facilitate Congressional efforts to require more reporting of cyber incidents. Experts say it is essential to improve the government’s understanding of evolving threats. A bipartisan group of senators is preparing to introduce legislation after the Senate returns from adjournment next week, and in the House of Representatives, Homeland Security Commission Democrats are preparing their own legislation.

Alex Ward, Jonathan Custodio, Sam Sabin and Nahal Toosi contributed to this report.

