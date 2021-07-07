Google is recording you: 3 ways to delete your voice history





Improve your privacy with just a few clicks.

Chris Monroe / CNET

People take it for granted when reports surfaced in 2019 that Google and Amazon are giving human contractors access to audio clips from their customers’ Google Home (now Google Nest) and echo devices. I was surprised. After that, Google needs to make changes and opt in to record the voice search first. When you opt in, the audio is anonymized, but it can also be reviewed by humans. (Google does this to improve platform-wide personalization.)

If you don’t remember if you opt-in, or if you opt-in and regret it, it’s worth checking out what Google is recording about you. Even if Google changes its stance on voice search recordings, the rest of the activity in the Google ecosystem may be saved for posterity and no opt-in is required.

From Google Maps navigation to search engine queries, all Google activity is in your Google account.[マイアクティビティ]It’s in the section. You can read the list in the Google Home app and listen to your voice search history (if it’s actually recorded). Fortunately, you can easily delete all these records from your account.

Stay up to date with the latest news, how-tos, and reviews about Google-powered devices, apps, and software.

Delete Google Assistant voice recording on PC

1. Go to tomyactivity.google.comon desktop. If you have multiple Gmail accounts, make sure you’re logged in to the account associated with your Google Home device.

2.[Webとアプリのアクティビティ]Click.

3.[アクティビティの管理]Choose.

Four.[日付と製品でフィルター]Click.

5. Check Voice and Audio in the list of Google products,[適用]Click.

From there, you can view a chronological list of all the commands you have given to your device. You can manually tap X to delete commands one at a time, or set a date range to clear more command sets.

Delete Google Assistant voice recording on your phone

Unfortunately, the Google Home app still doesn’t allow you to filter by date and product. You can only filter by date, so you need to delete the commands one at a time, delete them all, or group your web activities together. However, it also works in mobile browsers.

1. Go to tomyactivity.google.com in your mobile browser. If you have multiple Gmail accounts, make sure you’re logged in to the account associated with your Google Home device.

2. Tap Filter by date and product.

3. Scroll down and[音声と音声]Tap.

From here on, it works just like deleting a recording on your desktop.

How to turn off Chris Monroe / CNET voice and audio activity

You can use your Google account settings to prevent Google from saving voice recordings and voice activity. However, voice search in the Google Assistant (including Google Home Speakers) will not work until you re-enable it.

Chris Monroe / CNET

Here’s how to do it on your PC:

1. Go to myactivity.google.com.

2. Click the settings bar in the upper left.

3. In the menu[アクティビティコントロール]Choose.

Four.[オーディオ録音を含める]Toggles on and off.

5. Google asks if you’re confident about the voice and what it means to pause the voice, and goes into a little more detail. If you still want to do it[同意する]Click. If not,[いいえ]Click.

Here’s how to do this in the mobile app (you can also do it in your mobile browser by following the steps on your PC):

1. Open the Google Home app.

2. Tap the profile icon in the upper right.

3.[マイアクティビティ]Tap.

Four.[アクティビティの保存]Tap.

Five.[オーディオ録音を含める]Toggles on and off.

Ready to clean up the rest of your digital footprint? Here’s how to search for and delete everything Google collects and how to lock down your Google Nest privacy settings: In addition, you can quickly change the five smart speaker settings and use all Google Assistant commands.

Currently playing: Watch this: Google’s new Nest Hub knows how well you slept

5:25

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/home/smart-home/googles-been-recording-you-3-ways-to-delete-your-voice-history/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos