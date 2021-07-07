Apple and Google compete with default apps





If you’re using an iPhone or Android smartphone, most of the most commonly used apps may have been created by Apple and Google.

This is an excerpt from a new Comscore survey that ranks the popularity of pre-installed iOS and Android apps such as Apple Messages, alongside apps created by other developers. The results show that most of the apps people use on their phones in the United States are pre-installed by either Apple or Google. The first report of this kind was commissioned by Facebook, one of Apple’s most noisy critics, and shared exclusively with The Verge.

The report suggests that pre-installed services dominate when it comes to basic features such as weather, photos, and clocks, making it difficult for other apps to compete. However, the default does not win exclusively. There is no iOS list at all, and Gmail makes the iOS list a few entries under Apple Mail.

Apple and Google are increasingly scrutinized to support their own services

The timing is right, as Facebook intended. Apple and Google are increasingly scrutinizing how they prefer their own services to competitors like Spotify. US lawmakers are currently considering a series of new legislation designed to curb the power of Big Tech. This includes legislation that could prevent Apple and Google from gaining an edge over their rivals.

The backlash stems from how Apple and Google bundle apps and services with mobile operating systems in a way that some of their competitors consider unfair. The criticism of Apple is even more severe given that Apple has more control over the apps pre-installed on the iPhone and developers can’t circumvent the App Store.

At the same time, Apple and Google don’t disclose the default app user numbers, so you can see how popular these pre-installed apps are compared to apps created by third-party developers. It was difficult. Researchers regularly track the popularity of apps that can be downloaded from the app store, but the Commscores survey is the first fact to graph how the default mobile app competes with other developers. It is an attempt of.

You can see the full interactive version here.

Comscore used data collected regularly from apps and websites and a survey of about 4,000 people asking about the default app they used in November to create a report last December. The results show that 75% of the top 20 iOS apps in the US were created by Apple, while Google created 60% of the top Android apps. The top four apps on both platforms were created by their respective parent companies.

Facebook is the only external developer with multiple apps on the iOS list and the only developer with three apps on the Android list. Randomly, an astonishing 78 million people were using the Apple Calculator app more than Gmail users on Android.

According to company spokesman Joe Osborne, Facebook paid for a Comscore survey to show the impact of pre-installed apps on a competitive app ecosystem. Social network executives have long criticized Apple’s restrictions on third-party developers for hindering their ability to distribute mobile games and effectively compete with iMessage.

Apple said the report was seriously flawed

Apple rejected the report’s findings. The Facebook-funded survey, which began in December 2020, has been narrowly tuned to give the false impression that there is little competition in the App Store, an Apple spokeswoman told The Verge. In fact, third-party apps compete with Apple apps in all categories with great success.

A spokeswoman said the research method had many serious flaws, and the results were inconsistent with the recent April 2021 Communications rankings for using the app. However, these rankings did not try to take into account the use of all pre-installed apps, as did the research commissioned by Facebook.

Google did not respond to requests for comment.

In addition to Comscore showing app usage in the United States for a specific period of time, there are some quirks in its methodology that you should be aware of. The ranking did not include browsers such as Apple Safari or Google Chrome, or what is called an embedded operating system. Features like Siri. Also, Android results are not collected by any particular phone manufacturer. So, for example, Samsung’s phone app usage isn’t categorized compared to Google Pixel.

Still, the report shows that power platform owners have about the apps used on their devices. Not just the app store, which acts as a gatekeeper, but the phone itself.

