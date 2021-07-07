Facebook banner quarter, Google was able to hide apple bites





Second-quarter results released within a few weeks by ad giants Facebook and Google’s parent Alphabet may suggest that Apple’s iOS privacy change bark was worse than their bite. But investors shouldn’t be too comfortable. Most of the impact can still come.

In April, Apple released an updated version of its operating system. This causes the app to ask for permission to track user activity after the user leaves the app. For advertising platforms, out-of-app tracking has traditionally helped advertisers show a better return on investment. Most users don’t buy the product immediately when they first see the ad on the platform. In many cases, the final conversion will take weeks to display multiple iterations of the ad. When they buy, they often do it directly through the brand’s website.

Apple’s new operating system will be used for most of the second quarter, but the initial impact on the advertising giant may seem to be undermined for several reasons. First, the second quarter of last year was most affected by the pandemic, as many advertisers temporarily raised money in the face of global uncertainty. Facebook and Google saw an average year-on-year increase in sales of just over 4% during that period in 2020, making a positive comparison this year.

Second, the adoption of Apple’s latest operating system is still very ongoing. By the end of June, about half of Apple smartphones and tablets around the world had not yet been updated to one of the two latest iOS 14 versions, according to Statcounter. Both include ad tracking restrictions.

Third, many advertisers seem to be preemptively shifting their budgets and focusing on targeting Android rather than iPhone users. From early February to early May, the composition of global advertising spending on Android increased from about 60% to over 68%, according to marketing analytics firm Singular. According to analysts, migrating to targeted users with a more generous privacy policy may help ad platforms regain lost revenue from users who opt out of ad targeting on the iPhone.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wsj.com/articles/banner-quarter-from-facebook-google-could-mask-apples-bite-11625655600 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos