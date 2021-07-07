Assassin’s Creed Infiniti takes the series completely out of the live service rabbit hole





Assassin’s Creed is tinkering with the idea of ​​becoming a live-like game going on in Origins, Odyssey, and more recently in Valhalla, but will be official in the next project.

Bloombergs Jason Schreier reports that Ubisofts’ next grand project will be Assassins Creed Infinity. This is a lunch pad like a new platform for multiple settings of the Assassins Creed Universe when the series launches a full live service in the Fortnite or GTA Online stream. The generator that Ubisoft needs.

The report even made Ubisoft confirm the existence of Infinity, but they only say it would exceed the expectations of fans seeking a more cohesive approach, which I have fully announced as a spokesperson. There are more games than I can imagine you might say about not.

How big will this be? As Bloomberg says, Ubisoft Montreal and Quebec usually alternate in the Assassin’s Creed project, but this time? Both are running in Infinity, so you should get a sense of scale for this.

If you’ve played Assassin’s Creed games these days, this direction shouldn’t be a big shock. Valhalla, in particular, is a game that constantly adds new content and holds holiday events, large and small. That live service game, whether it’s clear or not.

The idea seems to be that instead of a big release every other year or so, Infinity will extend with new settings in the future on a single platform. As a player, imagine one game hopping different periods as you trace different ancestors of the assassin’s family tree. This report does not show what happens to the following Infinity settings: The most rough timeline for game releases at this time is the 2024 estimate.

Entering the full live service area is like a risk. The range of such games is vast, and Infinity, by its sound, is even bigger than the existing large arcade games and can easily fail. It’s a pretty core aspect of most current live service games, and Assassin’s Creed has only done it before, so I’m wondering how the game handles multiplayer. Both Fortnite and GTA Online are built around that core, and you buy skins, cars, and more in these games to show off to other players. I find it a bit difficult to encourage purchases in single-player Assassin’s Creed games. I think there are mostly single player games with live services like Genshin Impact, but it withdraws money from a very profitable gacha system. And a gacha assassin’s creed game? In other words, come on.

In short, this seems to be a good line to walk. How does Assassin’s Creed Infinity keep the core of the series as a vast, mostly single-player RPG, while following a model of almost free content expansion enhanced by high spending on microtransactions? I certainly want to know.

Update: Ubisoft has confirmed Assassins Creed Infinity in a blog post. Probably not the way they wanted to announce it, but there’s no point in denying it. Excerpt:

It’s a more integrated way of collaboration where one of Ubisoft’s most beloved franchises isn’t studio-centric, but focused on talent and leadership, rather than continuing to pass the baton from game to game. I deeply believe that this is an opportunity to evolve in. Where is it in Ubisoft? Most importantly, Assassin’s Creed has always been developed by multicultural teams with different backgrounds and perspectives that have influenced the depiction of its character, location and culture. We know there’s always room for improvement, but we’re confident that this new structure will continue to grow the diversity and expression within the team and match that of the players.

There is virtually no information about the game itself, and most of the posts are about who is working on the game.

