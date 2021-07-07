An innovative new collection of VTech Kidi Tech Electronics announced





“Our success lies in developing secure devices that support children’s play, inspired by adult technology trends,” said Andy Keimach, president of VTech Electronics North America. “Our KidiTech line features the coolest and age-appropriate tech toys.”

Over the last 3 years * Following the success of the Kidizoom Smartwatch series, the best-selling smartwatch for kids, VTech has added a new sophisticated and durable design to the Kidizoom Smartwatch DX3, two cameras and LEDs for self, photography and video. I will announce it. It doubles as a flash and a flashlight. Adults are free to share their photos and videos by uploading them to their computer using the included micro USB cable. KidiZoom Smartwatch DX3 is for kids who don’t compromise on innovative features such as playing two-player games and sending preset messages to friends by simply scanning the code of their friend’s DX3 (sold separately). It is a smart watch. The watch is preloaded with a number of apps, including over 60 new customizable daily activity reminders from “OK to wake” to “Time for bed” to keep things on schedule at home or on the go. Useful. There are also eight games. Motion tracking activity and voice recorder.

With KidiZoom PrintCam, kids can instantly create black-and-white printouts of photos taken with this exciting new digital camera. With cost-effective thermal paper, kids can also print games, design and print their own greeting cards, play money, cartoons and more. There is also a flip-up lens for selfies and three games. Photos and videos can also be uploaded via the included USB cable.

KidiBuzz 3 is a smart device for kids with the technical features of adults that kids are looking for, offering a new KidiCom chat messaging app with 3D screen effects, a new magnifying glass for close-up photos, and video sharing. I will. KidiCom Chat allows children to connect to parent-approved contacts and send texts, photos and video clips over Wi-Fi with other KidiBuzz devices and iPhone or Android smartphones. KidiBuzz 3 lets kids add live face filters and frames to their photos and video clips, play over 40 interactive learning games that teach math, science and spelling, and explore kids’ websites. You can also. In addition, you can load and play your favorite music and movies for on-the-go entertainment. KidiBuzz 3 reassures children and parents with parental control that sets a time limit for the day.

These innovative new KidiTech electronics will be available this fall for ages 4 and up. For more information on VTech toys, please visit www.vtechkids.com.

* Source: NPD Group / Retail Tracking Service, US $ Sales, January-December 2018-2020

About VTech

VTech is a world leader in age-appropriate development-based electronic learning products for children. As a pioneer in the learning toys category, VTech develops high-quality, innovative educational products that enrich children’s development and make learning fun. With a rich 40-year history, VTech not only has established itself as a learning authority, but is constantly innovating with multiple award-winning products, including the prestigious Toy of the Year (TOTY) award winners. I’m at the forefront of. The company also offers a wide range of award-winning toddler, toddler and preschool products in 28 different languages ​​around the world, with over 100 new products announced each year. To further strengthen VTech’s position as a learning institution, new products are being developed based on key insights from a dedicated team of in-house learning professionals.

VTech Electronics North America, LLC is based in Arlington Heights, Illinois. VTech Electronics Limited is headquartered in Hong Kong and sells worldwide.

For more information on VTech’s electronic learning products, please visit www.VTechKids.com, www.facebook.com / VTechtoyson Facebook or follow @ VTechToyson Twitter.

