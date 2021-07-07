The LP780-4 Ultimae is the last Lamborghini V12 before the hybrid arrived.





The Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae is equipped with the 780, the hottest version of the Lamborghini 6.5 liter V12 … [+] horsepower. Ultimae has three different modes of operation (Strada, Sport, Corsa) and supports a wide range of powertrain and suspension calibrations. And while the exterior design is similar to the original Aventador, it doesn’t have the elaborate and exorbitant aerodynamic addendum of the SVJ. Finally, Ultimae has a classic luxurious exotic car interior.

Lean Design GmbH

Lamborghini will adopt a performance hybrid powertrain over the last decade. It will be previewed in the ultra-small amount of Synchope and Roadster in 2019. It employs a supercapacitor and a small electric motor built into the transmission to enhance the V12 with instant torque. At speeds up to 80 mph.

Ultimae is the last of the Aventador varieties and the last naturally aspirated V12 before the new … [+] Generation of V12 gas-electric hybrid. LP780-4 stands for Longitudinale Posteriore and 780 horsepower. It has a permanent four-wheel drive system to put all its forces on the ground efficiently and most effectively.

Lean Design GmbH

The 2021 Aventador LP780-4 Ultimae is the last of its varieties and the last naturally aspirated Lamborghini V12 that is not part of the hybrid system. Works that can be collected with limited execution of 350 Coupe and 250 Roadster.

Thanks to the steep windshield and wide dash top, the interior of the Aventador is … [+] Italian space force high orbit tactical fighter. It’s smooth, well-balanced, and purposeful. There’s also plenty of foot space for people over 6 feet to find long-distance comfort.

Lamborghini

Ultimae places a massage version of the 6.5-liter V12 Super Velos Jota (SVJ) version on the chassis, making bodywork more closely related to the Aventador S. The result is the ultimate V12 power in a chassis that is loose enough to cover 100 or 100. Drive 200 miles along the California coast on a long weekend.

When viewed from the front, the Y pattern is repeated. Also, the front aero element that looks like a snake … [+] fang. Aventador is everything I wanted to be a Countach when I was a boy editor for a sports car magazine decades ago. Not only does the car look ridiculously fast, it’s also comfortable to live in and very reliable.

Lamborghini

Lamborghini pulled an additional 10 horsepower from the engine at the top of the rotating band, producing a 780 compared to the SVJ 770. This is a matter of rights to brag rather than a big difference in performance, but Ultimae should post a number between 0 and 60mph. In the range of 2.8.

In this plan view shot, with the gorgeous carbon fiber brace under the engine cover … [+] Rear suspension laydown damper. In the automotive world, with the cover removed, there are few sights comparable to the Aventador engine compartment. That extraordinary. The floor plan also shows a steep windshield and a chunky front bodywork.

Lamborghini

More importantly, the additional horsepower did not require a price for torque. This remains the same as the SVJ: 531 lb. Ft at 6750.

Miles Ive logged into the SVJ Roadster, and both the Aventador S Coupe and the Roadster screamed their characteristic Lamborghini, with this engine probably screaming from the 5000 to 8500 rpm red line, and the Can-Am Big at low and medium distances. We guarantee that you have the depth of the blockbaso. On the move, the Aventador S and SVJ proved that they could double the speed of the highway in just a few seconds. Ultimae is no exception.

Ultimae is the last variety of Aventador and the last mid-engined V12 Lamborghini … [+] For hybrid powertrains, buyers are encouraged to take advantage of all the resources of Lamborghini’s personal attack atelier and consider fees for very individual versions. Lamborghini has both a permanent and traveling personal attack studio, and designers are ready to sketch a myriad of exterior and interior designs. Sit with the designer and sketch what you want. That way, it’s done in a one-to-one Ultimae.

Lean Design GmbH

In the world of rare high-performance V12 engines, the Lamborghini 6.5-liter has unparalleled sound, power delivery and character. Actively driving this engine through gears is a unique and satisfying experience, and the San Agata Symphony Orchestra will perform at its best ever.

Here, the coupe. Ultimae does not have SVJ’s visual and performance signing capabilities … [+] Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva (ALA) is an active aerodynamic system after SVJ spent a scorching time at Nrburgring. Instead, Lamborghini wanted the original purity of the design. The Aventador SVJ’s ALA system features a huge carbon fiber-rendered rear wing, which is deliberately presented as an addendum. I think ALA will only be used in the SVJ variant of A Ventador’s successor.

Lean Design GmbH

The Aventador Ultima Roadster embodies what I want exotically. First and foremost, the hottest engines are placed in a multidimensional chassis with a wide range of calibrations to choose from with the click of a controller. Second, the refreshing cold air on moonlight drives and dawn patrols removes the top. Third, there is a certain purity of design, without the ridiculous aero adenda of truck-oriented specials like the Super Veloce Jota. And the interior is gorgeous, sparse and not a carbon fiber pseudo-race car.

The maximum speed of Ultimaes is 220 mph. Ultimae reaches 200 kph in 8.7 seconds … [+] This should put a quarter mile of time in the 10 second range, typical of today’s exotic supercars. Like all Aventadors, it should impress when accelerating from legal to exorbitant highway speeds. The Aventador can double the speed of the highway in just a few seconds. This is probably the most exhilarating measure of their performance.

Lean Design GmbH

On mountain roads, switch the powertrain and suspension calibration to Sport or Corsa to take full advantage of the acceleration and accompanying sounds. The Ultimae shrinks straight, and thanks to the Haldex four-wheel drive system, the sensation of pulling the front tires inside tight corners is more subtle than ever on the steering wheel.

Another floor plan. Aventador may be a ridiculous statement, but the integrity of the design is … [+] Impeccable. Few places are better than the top-down Aventador Roadster. Top-off, cold morning air, and a Lamborghini V12 screaming over his shoulder.

Lamborghini

Exiting at the entrance to the mountain canyon and kicking down the calibration to Strada, Ultimae ensures that it acts as a prominent accelerometer plush toy enough to absorb the rough patches in my home country of Los Angeles. it is perfect.

The Ultimae has the same removable carbon fiber roof panel as the SVJ. Ultimae is a few inches shorter … [+] Overall, partly because there are fewer radical aero adenders compared to the SVJ. Other than that, the dimensions are virtually the same. The Ultimae is 55 pounds heavier than the SVJ, but with 10 horsepower more, the acceleration should be comparable. According to Lamborghini figures, the added weight never changes the weight distribution before and after, and remains at 43/57 percent.

Lamborghini

Aventador is a masterpiece of Filippo Perinis Lamborghini and his interpretation of Marcello Gandini … [+] A unique and brand-defining Countach design language. Aventador has been carefully and politely evolved by the current director of the Lamborghini Centro style, Michavolkart. Borkerts Sin, the predecessor of the upcoming V12 hybrid Lamborghini, is a strong indication of the evolution of the original Gandini design language. Celebrate the Aventador and wait for the V12 hybrid.

Lamborghini

