TiVo Renews and Expands IP License on Google





San Jose, CA-(BUSINESSWIRE)-TiVo, a wholly owned subsidiary of Xperi Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: XPER) (Xperi), today announced a long-term renewal of its patent license with Google. With this update, Google, a licensee since 2012, will continue to have broad coverage under the TiVos patent portfolio.

Samir Armaly, President of IP Licensing at Xperi, is very pleased to sign this agreement with Google, the world leader in OTT video for YouTube and Google TV, and the top 10 YouTube TV pay-TV providers in the United States. Google has always endeavored to display the most useful content for its users on the screen. The deal demonstrates the relevance of TiVos innovation in all forms of video consumption, from linear to on-demand, from traditional TV platforms to online and mobile.

TiVo has spent decades researching and developing to create market-leading technologies that are widely licensed to the media and entertainment industry. TiVos innovations make it easy for viewers to find, watch and enjoy all their content on multiple platforms.

About TiVo

TiVo makes it easy to organize, find, see and enjoy entertainment. Deliver the best movies, shows and videos from live TV, on-demand, streaming services and countless apps to help people watch on their own terms. For studios, networks and advertisers, TiVo offers a group of passionate watchers to increase viewership and engagement on all screens. In June 2020, TiVo became a wholly owned subsidiary of Xperi Holding Corporation. Visit TiVo.com and enjoy watching.

About Xperi Holding Corporation

Xperi invents, develops and provides technologies that enable exceptional experiences. Xperi technology is offered through its brands (DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo) and its startup Perceive makes entertainment more interesting and smart devices smarter. Xperi technology is integrated into billions of consumer devices, media platforms, and semiconductors around the world, adding value to partners, customers, and consumers.

Xperi, DTS, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, HD Radio, Perceive, TiVo, and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of Xperi Holding Corporation’s affiliates in the United States and other countries. All other company names, brand names and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

