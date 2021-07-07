U.S. Announces Millions of Funding for Wave Energy-Focused Projects





The US Department of Energy has announced that it will provide $ 27 million in federal funding for R & D projects focused on wave energy.

DOE is the latest attempt to promote innovation within a sector with a very small footprint compared to other types of renewable energy on Tuesday, funding “toward commercial viability of wave energy technology. He said it was aimed at “moving forward.”

The selected projects will be studied at the PacWave South facility off the coast of Oregon.

Construction of PacWave South, which is funded by DOE and Oregon, began last month and is expected to go live in 2023.

Looking at the breakdown, the funds are divided into three separate pots. $ 15 million will be reserved for testing wave energy conversion technology. Up to $ 7 million will be spent on wave energy research and development. And up to $ 5 million will be allocated to advances in PacWave’s wave energy transducer design. A full application for funding is scheduled for October, according to DOE.

In a statement issued in parallel with the DOE announcement, US Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm said, “Wave energy adds renewable energy to the grid and sustainable energy for hard-to-reach communities. I have the opportunity to introduce. “

Money is welcomed in some quarters, but energy information administration preliminary figures show that a lot of work is needed for the country to move away from fossil fuels in some important way.

According to the EIA, the utility-scale power generation shares of natural gas and coal in 2020 were 40.3% and 19.3%, respectively. In contrast, the total share of renewable resources reached 19.8%.

The development of wave energy technology is not unique to the United States. For example, Europe still has a nascent sector and many companies are working on different systems.

As an example of the progress of wave energy companies, a company called Mooean Energy announced last month that a 20-meter-long, 38-meter-ton BlueX wave generator has begun testing at the European Marine Energy Center in Orkney. .. An archipelago located north of mainland Scotland.

In March, it was announced that approximately 7.5 million ($ 10.37 million) of public funding would be used to support the development of eight wave energy projects led by UK universities.

There may be excitement in some quarters regarding the potential of ocean energy, but it’s a way to go to catch up with other renewable technologies such as solar and wind.

According to Ocean Energy Europe figures, the tidal capacity added in Europe last year was only 260 kW, but wave energy was only 200 kW installed.

By comparison, according to the industry group WindEurope, 14.7 gigawatts of wind energy capacity was installed in Europe in 2020.

